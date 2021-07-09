Community Highlight: Justine Petersen

Omar Lopez/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Justine Petersen is a Missouri-based non-profit corporation that provides the main entry to mainstream finance, helping individuals and families with valuable knowledge, tools and products that would help them build their assets and wealth for generations.

The organization's name is based on the founder's name, Justine M. Petersen. She established the entity in 1996, although it only started to operate a year later.

Ms. Petersen is a pioneer in developing the advancing financial asset to low and moderate-income citizens and families. Her legacy has become the organization's mission and value.

She merged social work and banking disciplines to create partnerships that will allow individuals access to mainstream services and financial products.

Justine Petersen aims to connect institutional resources for those who had low to moderate-income citizens and families. The connection helps them in building assets and also makes changes in the community.

Their mission is illustrated by their services, which include financial education and credit building, home-ownership preparation and retention, and lending and training for micro-enterprises.

Because of their dedication to the community, Justine Petersen has won:

OFN Next Seed Capital Award (2015) Diverse Community Capital Award from the Wells Fargo Foundation (2016) 2019 Illinois SBA Microlender Intermediary of the Year (2019)

Justine Petersen also invites the community to take part in their mission through the JP Young Friends, consisting of passionate individuals who wish to bring change to the community by advocating equitable assets building.

Their involvement with JP Young friends would allow them to engage with JP staff members and increase their networking. They also have the opportunity to join the JP family as long they remain active for at least a year and desire future commitment.

You can email Ronika Moody at @rmoody@justinepetersen.org to apply and join the JP cause.

Justine Petersen is located at 1023 N. Grand Blvd St. Louis, MO 63106. To learn more about the non-profit, contact (314) 533 2411 or visit their website at https://justinepetersen.org/.

