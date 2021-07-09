St. Louis County's Covid-19 Weekly Update (July 7th, 2021)

Lucia Macedo/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — County Executive Dr. Sam Page, addresses to media regarding COVID-19 in his weekly update on Wednesday Morning, July 7th, 2021.

Page announced that there is a rising number of cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County. Over the week, the cases are up 35 percent. Based on the seven-day rolling average, there are now 90 cases per day. Several weeks ago, it reached as low as 20 cases.

According to Page, the Delta variant causes the numbers to rise. “The new Delta variant is driving these numbers and cases are rising at a faster clip than our vaccination rate,” said Page.

The Delta variant is more contagious than the previous variants. Anyone infected by the variant can spread it quickly, even young children and teenagers.

As part of the effort in fighting the number of cases, the county’s Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 12 and older. The vaccine distribution is part of the annual back-to-school immunization program.

Since school is scheduled to begin later this month, children and teenagers should get their vaccine as soon as possible because it would take about a month for the vaccine to take full effect.

Students who are eligible can take all their shots for free. They can visit one of the DPH’s three public health clinics in Berkeley, Pine Lawn, and Sunset Hills. Vaccinated students will also get physical and dental check-ups at the facility.

To sign up, they can schedule an appointment at the DPH by visiting https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/vaccine-appointments/. Some locations accept walk-up patients without an appointment. Check https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/events/ to find the nearest medical facility.

The count will announce more information about the back-to-school immunization program next week.

