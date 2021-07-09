Operation Shower hosts baby showers for military moms, families

Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — Operation Shower is a charity organization that seeks to honor military moms and families who served in the U.S. military by hosting baby showers for them.

The organization was established in 2007 when founder LeAnn Morrissey gathered her "showers in the box" in her basement. The showers in the box not only provide something memorable for mothers and their babies but also let them know that they are not alone.

With the support from individuals and companies to her during the first showers, the mothers' gratitude and morale boost of the fathers made LeAnn realized this was something worth doing again. Operation Shower then held their first group baby shower at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

Operation shower aims to help ease the stress from deployment by hosting baby showers for military families all over the country. The baby showers present high-quality products for their babies as a sign of gratitude for what they do for the country.

During the 2020 pandemic, the company shifted to virtual and held drive-through and drive-in showers. They also make new shower box programs to meet the needs of military families across the country.

Operation Showers continued to provide their service to military moms in celebrating it and keep recognizing their families for their service to the country.

As of now, Operation Shower has provided baby showers to over 6,600 military moms. Despite the numbers, they are honored to host many showers throughout the years.

Operation Showers office is located at 7382 Pershing 1E St. Louis, MO 63130.

To learn more about Operation Showers and their programs, visit https://operationshower.org/ or email them at info@operationshower.org.

