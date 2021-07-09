Seven best bars to watch sports in downtown St. Louis

Farzad Mohsenvand/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — There are many bars in downtown St. Louis where you can watch sports. Watching along with other sports fans can be an exciting experience.

Having some of the best sports fans in the country means the city has the best spots to cheer the teams. From places with live music to bars with a bird's-eye view to the Busch Stadium, here are seven of the best bars to watch the Cardinals, Blues or your other favorite sports team.

1. 314 The City Bar

Contact: (314) 328 2280

314 The City Bar opens from Tuesday - Friday. The bar serves signature cocktails and classic menu items, such as sandwiches, burgers, hot chicken wings and fries. You can find them at 1137 Washington Ave. St. Louis, MO 63101.

2. Three Sixty

Contact: (314) 241 8439

Three Sixty located at the rooftop of the Hilton at 1 S. Broadway, St. Louis, MO, near the ballpark. The bar is the best place to watch the Cardinal's game with a bird's eye view of the Busch Stadium. The place serves crab dip, open-flames pizza, 360 smash burgers with a selection of wines, beers and cocktails.

3. Ballpark Village

Contact: (314) 797-7530

Located at 601 Clark Avenue St. Louis, MO 63102, the Ballpark Village also offers the best sports fan atmosphere. Just a step away from the Busch Stadium, fans can watch the Cardinals or the Blues while they dine and enjoy the live entertainment.

4. Broadway Oyster Bar

Contact: (314) 621 8811

Located a block near the Busch Stadium at 736 S Broadway, St. Louis, MO 63102, the Broadway Oyster Bar can be a choice to watch the Cardinals. The bar serves unique foods, such as Blue Point Oysters, Shrimp Voodoo, Louisiana Fried Alligator and Boiled Crawfish.

5. Jack Patrick's

Contact: (314) 436-8879

Located near the neighborhood area at 1000 Olive St St. Louis, MO 63101, Jack Patrick's serves plenty of beers to choose from for fans watching the Blues or the Cardinals. They have rolling specials every day, including Seasoned Pork Steak, Fish Tacos, Chicken Parmesan, Buffalo Chicken Wrap and Toasted Cannelloni.

6. Maggie O'Briens

Contact: (314) 421 1388

Located at 2000 Market Street · St. Louis, MO 63103, Maggie O Brien's serves some of the best food in downtown St. Louis and has become a gathering place for sports fanatics to watch their favorite teams compete.

They served meals like Toasted Ravioli, Dexter's Smoked Chicken Wings, Quesadilla, and O'Kaci's Reuben Rolls.

7. The Midwestern

Contact: (314) 696 2573

Located close to the Busch Stadium at 900 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO 63102, Midwestern is a great place to stop by watching one of the sports game selections from one of their 20 TVs.

The place will usually be open for every Cardinals home game. They serve Brisket Cheesesteak, Spicy Savage Wrap, Spruce Street Double, OG Reuben Sandwich and the Turkey B.L.A.T Wrap.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.