Parks & Recreation Month with Forest Park Forever

Mike Benna/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Forest Park Forever is thrilled to host Parks & Recreation Month this July. This year's theme is "Our Park and Recreation Story", created by the National Recreation and Park Association members.

The Parks & Recreation Months has been celebrated each year since 1985 in the United States. This year's celebration aims to raise awareness for the essentials and recreational services in the park that professionals across the country have provided.

The Forest Park Forever is a private non-profit conservancy that was founded in 1986. The organization has led an effort to restore many landmark destinations in Forest Park through fundraising, including the Emerson Grand Basin, the Boathouse and the Jewel Box.

Today, Forest Park Forever has raised funds to help in managing the restoration project called the Forest Park Master Plan. The project delivers experiential educational opportunities for students, teachers and adults, with the addition of providing information and guides for the park's 13 million annual visitors.

The Forest Park Forever partnered with the City of St. Louis' Parks and Recreation Department to help maintain, sustain and restore the park from now on.

In celebrating this year's theme, many exciting features were added to the Parks and Recreation event in the area.

107 city parks in St. Louis — https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/parks/parks/browse-parks/ The city pools — https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/parks/recreation/st-louis-city-pools.cfm Run through St. Louis Arch 4.4 mile loop — https://greatruns.com/st-louis-gateway-arch-run/ Play golf at the Highlands Driving Range — https://www.forestparkgc.com/ Big Muddy Adventures at the St. Louis Riverfront Adventure — https://www.2muddy.com/stlriverfrontadventure SUP yoga classes in Forest Park — https://www.paddleforestpark.com/ Biking 121 miles along the Mississippi River from St. Louis City to Kirkwood — https://greatriversgreenway.org/ Stroll around the Missouri Botanical Garden https://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/

