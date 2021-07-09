Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition: Become foster or adoptive parents today

Nappy/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition welcomes those who wish to become foster or adoptive parents in Missouri and Illinois.

The agency has a mission permanently to change the lives of foster children by looking for supporting foster and adoptive families in the metropolitan area of St. Louis.

Their vision is to create a community that supports its members in providing an opportunity for every child in foster care to live a healthy and successful life. They aim to provide foster children with safe and nurturing homes and become a support system for the foster and adoptive families to fulfill the physical, mental, and emotional needs of the children under their care.

The process to become a foster or adoptive parent would take around 4-6 months until becoming a licensed foster or adoptive parent. Training is needed for new foster or adoptive parents to understand the children's uniqueness and support parents to help their children in the future.

Foster or adoptive parents can choose the foster or adoptive child they want based on a specific race, age, gender, and the number of children they would like to take care of, despite there may be a requirement of an occupancy permit from the local municipality.

The agency haves 14 counties in Missouri and Illinois, which is at:

Lincoln, MO Warren, MO St. Charles, MO Franklin, MO St. Louis County, MO Jefferson, MO St. Louis City, MO Madison, IL St. Clair, IL Monroe, IL Randolph, IL Washington, IL Clinton, IL Bond, IL

There are some basic requirements to be fulfilled before you become a foster and adoptive parent:

Parent must be at least 21 years old Free from criminal history related to child abuse/neglect Employed or have a minimum income Able to accommodate the children at home Attend a 9-13 week training program Participate in a home study Provide personal, employer and medical references Complete the financial verification form Manage to purchase items needed for licensing, such as beds, fire extinguishers, beds, etc

After fulfilling all the requirements in becoming foster or adoptive parents, the next step is to review the informational packets for Missouri and Illinois prospective parents:

Missouri Parent Informational Packet: https://2yx13r25cnad1c1ctp43305d-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020_MO-Information-Packet.pdf Illinois Parent Informational Packet: https://2yx13r25cnad1c1ctp43305d-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/2017_Illinois_InformationPacket-1.pdf

Those interested in becoming adoptive/foster parents can start filling in the form at the following website: https://www.foster-adopt.org/future-parents/.

