Origami in the Garden Presents Photography Competition

ST. LOUIS, MO - Missouri Botanical Garden through Origami in the Garden opens photo contest with submission due date on October 10, 2021.

Share your favorite moments, angles and perspectives in Origami in the Garden exhibition and get a chance of winning a beautiful 'Peace Crane' bronze mini sculpture by Kevin Box.

The photo submissions will be judged based on how well they capture the exhibition's relationship to the surrounding garden and from the aesthetic perspective.

The photo contest open to photographers of all ages, with maximum 5 photos per photographer. Photos with or without people are allowed. However, please be sure to respect the Garden when taking your photos.

The prizes for winners are:

Grand Prize Winner
'Peace Crane' bronze mini sculpture by Kevin Box (USD 450 value).

2nd Place Winner
OiG Gift Bag filled with a t-shirt, coffee mug, water bottle, signed origami book by one OiG artists, and other surprises.

3rd Place Winner
OiG Gift Bag filled with a t-shirt, origami paper, and other surprises.

The photo submission should be submitted via email to OrigamiintheGarden@gmail.com.

Make sure to only send the high-resolution images. Do not forget to include your full name and email address on the email, with subject: "MBG Photo Contest".

The submitted photos means given permission for Origami in the Future and Missouri Botanical Garden to use the photos for future promotions, print, media and online.

Visit Missouri Botanical Garden that opens from Tuesday to Sundays at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and discovers our many beautiful floras on site, or virtually. Take your best pictures while enjoying our blooms in this season, such as Aurelian Lily, Victoria Water Lily, Panicle Hydrangea, Sunflower, and many more.

