Tower Real Estate Group plans to build a new commercial building at the Delmar Maker District

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis’ Tower Real Estate Grop will be listing a new commercial space. They have been posting plans about the development of the new commercial space at 5215 Delmar, right in the Delmar Maker District. The district is located between Union and Kingshighway, the area is known for the small increase in development this past few years.

The new commercial space and development were proposed to replace a strip mall. According to the real estate listing, the new building will be a two-story building, with a total of 6,627sf of retail space, 4,548sf of restaurant space with a 2,405sf rooftop space and 8,475sf of office space.

The proposed development will also include building a twenty-four space parking lot on the side at the rear of the building. The development plans showed there will be a colored box around the building at the northeast corner of Delmar and Union, was marked ‘Phase 2’. Meanwhile, the development listing for phase 2 has not been confirmed, it may involve renovating the building at the northeast corner of Delmar and Union.

The development for the new commercial building does not specify who the developer or architect is. It also has not revealed the project cost, the timeline or when the property will be ready for operation.

Made STL, Craft Alliance and the Third Degree Glass Factory anchored The Delmar Market District. There is a current amphitheater that is under construction and Mademan Design recently renovated a building at 614 Lake Avenue.

To view the development listing, visit the following link https://risetothelocation.com/property/5215-delmar/ .

