Governor Parson signed a law to protect health care providers and others from COVID-19 related civil action

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Governor Mike Parson signed SB 51 into law on Thursday, July 7. The SB 51 protects health care providers, businesses, religious organizations and others who being held responsible legally from COVID-19 exposure civil actions.

SB 51 will limit liability for COVID-19 exposure claims except if the defendant is engaged in actions that caused an actual personal injury. These protections are extended to workers who changed their practices to accommodate the needs of patients and customers during the pandemic.

"When COVID-19 first struck Missouri, health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, churches, schools and other entities quickly altered their operations to protect public health and accommodate the needs of Missourians, and they should not be penalized for their efforts," Governor Parson said.

He continued, "SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Senator Luetkemeyer, Senator White, and Representative Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits."

For further information on SB 51, click the following link https://www.senate.mo.gov/21info/BTS_Web/Bill.aspx?SessionType=R&BillID=54105525.

Three other additional bills were also signed into the law such as follows:

SB 126 - Regarding the Sale of Intoxicating Liquors SB 303 - Regarding Workers Compensation HB 604 – Regarding the Regulation of Insurance

For more information, visit https://www.senate.mo.gov/BTSSearch/Default.aspx or https://house.mo.gov/LegislationSP.aspx.

There will be other bills that will be signed into law such as SB 45 will be signed on July 8. While on Friday, July 9 Governor Parsin will issue several vetos. The vetos letters will be posted on https://governor.mo.gov/actions/legislative-actions at 12 p.m.

