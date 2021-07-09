The Annual Arch Grants Gala and to honor 2021 Entrepreneur Award to Jim McKelvey

Thomas William/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Arch Grants will be hosting its 9th Annual Gala on Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch. The Gala will also feature an honoring for Jim McKelvey, a thriving innovator and entrepreneur.

Arch Grants is a non-profit organization the provides funds through their unique and groundbreaking Global Startup Competition model, which will help startups in their early stages to grow. Arch Grants also provides programs for entrepreneurs that will develop the St. Louis region’s next-generation employers, civic leaders and philanthropists.

The Annual Arch Grants Gala will gather hundreds of entrepreneurs, business leaders, elected officials and civic boosters. The gala will be a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship in St. Louis.

The Gala will also welcome the newest cohort of exceptional entrepreneurs, as well as celebrating the 173 portfolio companies that have made an impact in St. Louis, and honoring the 2021 Entrepreneur Award to Jim McKelvey, the Co-Founder of Square.

The award honoree was given to Jim McKelvey for his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the St. Louis community.

Jim McKelvey is known as the co-founder of Square a mobile payment system. He has a spirit for entrepreneurs that goes beyond inventing new technology. McKelvey graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1987.

McKelvey is also a master glass artist and an author. He wrote “The Art of Fire”, which is a widely read subject. Recently, he also wrote “The Innovation Stack”, about a first-person look into the world of entrepreneurship.

Besides a founder of 'Square', he is also a founder of Mira Digital Publishing in 1989, where Jack Dorsey interned before he founded Twitter. In 2009, McKelvey co-founded Square alongside Dorsey to help small businesses run their storefronts on a mobile device.

He also founded LaunchCode, which is a non-profit that provide people who are interested in seeking careers in technology. In addition to his technology endeavor, he co-founded Third Degree Glass Factory the nation’s main center for glassblowing arts, and MADE, a maker space with Doug Auer.

His most recent project is a mission to find a solution that gives advertisers the ability to build a stronger connection with people in a way that builds trust.

To attend Arch Grants Gala, click the following link https://app.mobilecause.com/e/VF0NOA?vid=jkk2i.

