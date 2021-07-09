Community Highlight: Butterfly Haven, Inc.

Erika Fletcher/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — Butterfly Haven is a nonprofit organization serving families within St. Louis City and its surrounding areas. The organization provides help for foster care children and families in a crisis.

Butterfly Haven has been active in the cause since 2006. It was initially an outreach ministry. The founder and executive director, Maria A. Larsen, had been fostering children of her own, and she realized that many foster families were struggling on their own.

After meeting with foster families along her way, she also noticed that many foster children were also having a similar struggle. She began to offer referral and experience-based advice from professionals. Soon after, the community grew, and Butterfly Haven was officially formed.

Currently, Butterfly Haven is focusing on providing care for children transitioning to foster care to show love and make them feel safe and secure. Butterfly Haven also provides care kits that include essential things such as toiletries, coloring books, a blanket, pajamas, and other things depending on the age of the child.

Butterfly Haven provides help for foster families so that they can focus on the children in their care. Such as their ReFeul program that connects individuals offering resources and foster and adoptive families. This will provide community support and help families navigate licensing agencies and state requirements.

Residents in the St. Louis region can help Butterfly Haven continue helping the foster care community and children. There are opportunities such as volunteering to help make a difference in foster child’s lives. Besides that, you can also help provide and donate essentials such as food, clothing, beds, dressers, hygiene products, diapering necessities and baby gear.

To donate to the organization, please visit https://butterflyhaveninc.com/donate

To get involved directly, please visit https://butterflyhaveninc.com/volunteer

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.