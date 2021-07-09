Deaconess Foundation provides Free Summer Meal Program for summer 2021

qi bin/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Deaconess Foundation is in a partnership with Vision for Children at Risk and Unleashing Potential to provide a Free Summer Meals Program for summer 2021. The program has already started on June 7 and will end on July 30.

The Deaconess Foundation has been serving the community of St. Louis for more than a century ago, which started as a sister’s home. Now the foundation is focusing on its mission to improve the health of the St. Louis community especially the children.

In an effort to improve the health of children the Deaconess Foundation had partnered with Vision for Children at Risk, a non-profit that is dedicated to promoting the well-being of children, youth and families. Particularly, for those who have experienced socioeconomic risk and racial inequity.

Deaconess Foundation is also partnering with Unleashing Potential, a non-profit organization providing educational experiences for children, youth and families to improve and unleash their potential.

The Free Summer Meal Program will provide grab-and-go meals that will be available for children only from the age of 18 or younger. The free meals will be available at Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being, 1000 N. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, Missouri 63113.

The free meal program will be available for pick-up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. The free meal will include up to two breakfasts and two lunches, each child that visits will receive a total of four meals.

During the meal distribution process, COVID-19 health and safety protocol will be encouraged. All guests must wear face-covering and there will be face-covering provided in place.

