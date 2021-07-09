St. Louis Firefighters respond to hundreds of fires calls during Fourth of July

Daniel Tausis/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — As locals were celebrating the Fourth of July, the St. Louis Firefighters were busy responding to 106 calls during the holiday.

That number was just a fraction as there were nearly 500 responses to the departments for fire, medical emergencies, and other various departments on that day.

According to officials, from all the 106 fire calls, 54 were dumpster fires, 21 were grass and brush fires, and 11 were building and garage fires. The department spokesman, Garon Mosby, states many of them were fireworks-related, though the exact numbers can be different. He noted the high proportions of dumpster fires.

“If a dumpster doesn’t have a lid, a firework can errantly fly in there, or kids throw firecrackers in a dumpster to get a louder bang, [or] it’s people cleaning up fireworks,” Mosby stated.

The fire department has issued a reminder to residents not to set off fireworks every year before Independence Day, which is illegal in most areas, including the city and county of St. Louis and the states of Illinois.

Mosby added there was only one firework-related injury call that the firefighters respond to on Sunday.

St. Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by fireworks left in a trash bag against a garage set. Two houses were damaged, but all the residents and pets have been evacuated safely.

“Please use this as a learning experience,” a post on the department’s social media page reads. “Firework debris can remain hot enough to ignite for hours after use depending on the conditions. Do not ever place firework debris, fireplace embers or charcoal grill debris in a plastic container and do not store it in or near your home.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.