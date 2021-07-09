St. Louis County's Youth on the Rise and the Department of Health hosts COVID-19 vaccine and free meal distribution

Mat Napo/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County’s Youth on the Rise and the Department of Health will be holding a pop-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic alongside Operation Food Search for the Meal Distribution Program. The event will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Center for Youth on the Rise.

The Youth on the Rise is part of the Saint Louis Department of Human Services’ Youth programs which helps children and youth to be healthy and productive adults. The programs provide life skills workshops, counseling services, educational support, employment preparations and other services to improve the youth’s individual competencies.

Currently, the Youth on the Rise alongside the Department of Health is working to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents in Spanish Lake and the greater North County area. The pop-up vaccine clinic will open from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.

There will be two choices of vaccines which are; a single dose from Johnson & Johnson or a double dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Friday, July 30.

Meanwhile, Operation Food Search will distribute free meal boxes on-site from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. for kids aged 18 and under. The meal boxes will include seven breakfast and seven lunches, free family meal boxes and free boxes of fresh produce.

Appointments are not necessary and walk-ins are welcome. The vaccine is available for anyone over the age of 12.

So, don’t forget to join St. Louis County and get yourself vaccinated at the Center for Youth on the Rise located on 12079 Bellfontaine Rd in Spanish Lake.

For further information or if you have a question please call at 314-615-0221.

