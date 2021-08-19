Top Two Parks to Visit in the Washington DC Area

Adam Fagen/Flickr.com

Having convenient access to great parks is one benefit of visiting or living in the Washington DC area. Two of the area's larger parks, the U.S. National Arboretum and Watkins Regional Park, have offerings that appeal to people of all ages.

The U.S. National Arboretum

This park is a unique attraction in Washington, DC. The arboretum is open every day except December 25. Admission and parking are free. Here are highlights of what the 446-acre park offers.

Administration Building

The Administration Building is a great starting point. It serves as the visitors' center and it's near the arboretum's best features. You can pick up a map and find out if there's any special programming happening on the day of your visit. There's a patio with tables if you've brought lunch to enjoy during your visit.

National Bonsai and Penjing Museum

This museum is next to the Administration Building. Penjing is an ancient Chinese art of creating miniature landscapes. Bonsai is its Japanese counterpart. Both art forms use plants to make living sculptures that have to be continually maintained to keep their form. Most of the examples on display are between decades to centuries old. For instance, the Ezo spruce, which was a gift from the Japanese prime minister to then-President Clinton, began its bonsai training in 1939.

National Capitol Columns

On a hilltop across from the museum stands one of the Washington area's strangest sights. A group of Corinthians columns that aren't holding up anything. Originally, the National Capitol Columns supported the east portico of the U.S. Capitol. In 1958, they were removed to correct the optical impression the Capitol's heavy iron dome didn't have adequate support. The columns were in storage until they were put on display here in the 1980s.

National Herb Garden

See what the seasonings in your pantry look like in nature. While visitors come here to see lavender, rosemary, thyme, and the like, the country's largest designed herb garden is also a nice spot to take a break after climbing and descending the hill to see the columns. Benches are located under two arbors. While seated, you can look down at the Knot Garden, a portion of the herb garden that mimics Elizabethan era design.

Watkins Regional Park

This jewel is located just outside of Washington in neighboring Prince George's County. Hiking trails, a farm, rides, and miniature golf are a sample of what the park offers.

The Trails

The park has several easy hiking trails that work well for hikers of all skill levels. Your leashed dog is welcome to hike too. Each trail has a particular color for its blazes. The 0.67-mile Upland Trail is a loop trail with green blazes. An abundance of wildflowers makes summer a great time to hike the Upland Trail. For a longer hike and views of the Patuxent River, follow blue blazes for the three-mile Spicebush Trail. You can take a woodland walk on the 1.7-mile Watkins Park Loop Trail.

Old Maryland Farm

Enjoy an agricultural experience without driving out to a rural area. Cows, chickens, rabbits, sheep, horses, and other traditional farm animals are here. A few animals you're probably not expecting to see are here too. Think peacocks and llamas. You can purchase feed to give certain animals, however, that's the extent of visitor interaction with them. Old Maryland Farm is not a petting zoo. Also, the farm does hayrides and puts on agricultural demonstrations like sheep shearing.

Rides and Golf

After hiking and visiting the farm, you still have many choices of things to do. Relax during a ride through the woods on a miniature train. If you've brought friends, you may want to play 18 holes on the miniature golf course. You could take a ride on a beautifully restored turn-of-the-century carousel that's next to the golf course. Also, tables are nearby if you've brought lunch.

Great parks aren't what the Washington area is best known for. Yet, U.S. National Arboretum and Watkins Regional Park reveal the Washington area has more to offer than politicians and lobbyists.

