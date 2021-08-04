New York City Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Requirements and the Overall Effect on United States Society

As COVID-19 cases continued to soar and individuals previously vaccinated succumbed to new variants of the virus, tensions within the United States continued to rise. Debates regarding the efficacy and safety of the virus filled newspapers, opinion columns, and various social media platforms. As the apparency of dissension became more noticeable, a clear and present divide between those who were pro-vaccine and those who were anti-vaccine became evident.

Despite rising criticism regarding the speed at which the vaccination was produced, many localities continued to enforce requirements of facial masks by unvaccinated individuals. Disagreements between governments were incited, and many states elected not to require facial masks.

Despite contentions regarding the necessary response to the virus, and the vaccine's safety, one city chose to pioneer efforts to slow and contain the COVID-19 virus by requiring proof of vaccination to gain entry to particular businesses. Several states have followed suit, though representative of the minority. With such requirements introduced, how will society within the United States be affected as a whole?

New York City Requires Proof of Vaccination for Entry to Local Businesses

Despite ongoing disputes regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and some outright refusals to receive the vaccine, New York City has been an active participant in creating digital vaccination status applications, developing their own known as Excelsior Pass, which aids in the requirement of proof of vaccination before gaining access into a business. Despite the controversy surrounding the issue, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stood firmly behind the implementation of the application.

In addition to the development of Excelsior Pass, some businesses in New York City began requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination before they could enter into the business. For example, SoulCycle, which consists of cycling studios owned by Equinox, advised the local press that customers would be required to provide vaccination proof before attending a cycling class. SoulCycle acknowledged that such a drastic implementation could lead to loss of members; however, they felt the risk was well worth the ability to provide a safe studio where members would feel protected.

Multiple States Follow Suit, Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

With New York blazing the trail towards purported herd immunity, several states followed New York's lead by implementing similar requirements. California, for instance, implemented the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal allowing the upload of proof of vaccination. Along with the implemented technology, proof of vaccination for entry into establishments began to rise.

In Los Angeles County, California, many businesses required proof of vaccination, or in some cases, evidence of a negative COVID-19 test. Several restaurants in West Hollywood, including The Abbey Food & Bar, Trunks, and The Formosa Café, implemented the requirement to provide vaccine proof. Many businesses attributed the need to show proof of vaccination to the rising number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily. Many business owners expressed sentiment indicating a gratefulness to have made it so far and a desire to continue for much longer.

Societal Effect Resulting from Required Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

While states such as Oregon and Hawaii continued to follow New York's path requiring proof of vaccination, the potential societal effects must be examined. It should be determined in what ways if any, such requirements could negatively impact society. Several theories have been proposed, some far-reaching, indicating requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination will lead to the government's forced removal of weapons, political upheaval, and another Civil War. Other theories err more to sensibility suggesting such proof is ubiquitous of unnecessary tracking of individual data and an over-reaching government.

Considering accusations that the United States government has actively participated in illegally tapping citizens' devices, it is not too far a stretch to consider possible corollaries between those allegations and the requirements to prove a COVID-19 vaccine has been received. For example, suppose an individual is in opposition to the vaccination. A necessity of proof of vaccination will indubitably lead to exclusion from businesses, some of which may be essential to the individual's functions, such as visiting a pharmacy or going grocery shopping. Can such deprivation of access to potentially life-saving resources indicate inhumane treatment and a violation of an individual's constitutional rights? Or, should the understanding that failure to become vaccinated results in limited access to resources be enough to motivate all citizens to become vaccinated?

