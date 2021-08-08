New York City, NY

NYC Legend Nas Reflects on Complicated Relationship with Tupac

Genius Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtPLh_0bLYxF5R00
Nas is arguably the greatest lyricist in hip-hop history.(Mikamote/Wikimedia Commons)

On his new album, Nas reflects on his complicated relationship with a fellow rap legend

New York City — If by chance you were to ask most rappers to name their top five greatest MCs of all time, most likely the list goes like this: "Jay-Z, 2Pac, Biggie, Nas and ______" in no particular order. And what exactly do each of these "rap gods" have in common?

All four icons were born in the birthplace of hip-hop, better known as New York City.

Like the X-Men, each rap legend had a unique superpower. If Jay-Z's gift was his sophistication and Biggie's power amounted to incomparable "flow," of the bunch — Nas was the most gifted lyricist. As for 2Pac, as another rap legend from NYC named DMX once put it: "Pac was simply the 'realist' to ever do it. Period!"

"Realness," ah, realness. ... Realness is to a rapper what net worth is to an entrepreneur. Quite simply, when Tupac had an issue with a fellow rapper, he was so real — almost to a fault — he'd literally forewarn his adversary why and how he was planning to attack them.

"Only a sucker would sucker punch somebody," Pac once declared. Indeed, the realness of his character demanded he alerted his enemies in advance, similar to those old Western movies when the cowboys "take ten paces and spin."

For the above reasons, when Pac was ambushed and shot inside the lobby of a recording studio, in Times Square, quite naturally he pointed fingers at his then friends. In Shakur's view, Biggie and Nas — NYC's two most dominant rap figures at the time — should've given him "a heads up."

"A phone call . . . a letter . . . anything!" Shakur would later gripe while nursing his wounds.

On Nas' latest album King's Disease II, he takes listeners back down memory lane — a sort of education in hip-hop history. In particular, Nas delves into his complicated relationship with 2Pac on the instant classic "Death Row East."

As only "your favorite poet's favorite poet" could, Nas takes off the overcoat, loosens up the tie and then steps inside the [rap] booth to prove why Superman still lives. Ah, he paints a word-picture indeed!

While listening to Nas' latest effort, the listener is bound to feel like Marty being transported back in time. Nas is "Doc" and the music serves as the DeLorean time machine. Ah, the hip-hop scene of the 90s was a scary place. Suge Knight stalked the landscape.

At the height of the beef with Death Row, Nas reminded his foes why his crew was "the smartest, not hardest." He then made note of his run-in with 2Pac, a classic encounter during the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.

"Back when Jungle told Pac, 'It's on' soon as we walk up out of this. Picket signs, Outlawz outside the music hall," he raps about the confrontation with Pac. "Bunch of ghetto superstars really down to lose it all."

Despite the escalating tension between the camps, deep down both legends had love and respect for each other. After all, they shared a common bond, rooted in rap immortality. And as Nas notes, he and Pac quietly intended to squash the feud.

"Before Makaveli the Don left, booked a flight, flying out West," Nas recalls. "We was tryna squash the whole sh*t in Vegas. No media to eat it up and leak it in the papers." Perhaps Nas learned from the first time around when Pac had gotten shot in New York City.

Perhaps Nas pictured he and his old pal settling their differences, maybe quietly at some old diner tucked away in some corner of the world.

"Before he [Tupac] got killed," Nas recalled, "so many times I wanted to call him up and say 'slow down,' ya know." Perhaps what Nas' was groping with to say is this: if he could do it all over again, he would've indeed channeled that "realness" of 2Pac's spirit, and just maybe even offered "a phone call . . . a letter . . . anything!"

Perhaps in a future album, Nas will rap about what he would've written in that hypothetical letter to his old pal, in which presumably he would've forewarned him of the danger that lurked around the corner. Or as 2Pac once rapped, "I see death around the corner."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_80e3046f8d06abdd738e610337bdfd1b.blob

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

New York City, NY
835 followers
Loading

More from Genius Turner

New York City, NY

A Legendary NYC Lawyer is Suing Netflix in a High-Profile Case

Alan Dershowitz is among history's most iconic lawyers.(U.S. Embassy Jerusalem/Flickr) Given the legal fallout from Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein' docuseries, some insiders now wonder was it even worth releasing.Read full story
New York City, NY

Here's Why NYC is Proposing a Radical Bill for Noncitizen Voting

New York City looks to energize its 'votership' with the latest radical proposal.(THE CITY/Creative Commons) If passed, the "Our City, Our Vote" bill will add roughly a million new potential voters.Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Why Visiting the MoMA Should Top Your Summer Bucket List

"Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life" —PicassoKevin Harber/Flickr. For summer fun, few things beat visiting the world’s best museum. New York City — When the German artist Gerhard Richter was asked why he was so intent on shipping his paintings to America, he answered:Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

According to an AI Study, Philly has the Best Roads in America

PHILADELPHIA — Beanie Sigel, widely considered the greatest rapper in Philly's history, once crowned himself "the King of the Streets." Ahem, given the recent study of roads conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which saw the City of Brotherly Love top the list, perhaps Sigel wouldn't mind relinquishing the throne to the newest "King of the Streets."Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Should NYC Mandate Vaccinations for all Restaurants?

The mere mention of "required vaccinations" and "restaurants" in the same sentence reminds us — we're still living in the "Age of Covid."(Newsroom/Emergency-Live) In the not too distant future, vaccines may be required for patrons at restaurants across the city.Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Council is Imposing New Limits On Food Delivery Apps

In today's new landscape, third-party delivery apps play a pivotal role.(Pxfuel/Royalty Free) In hopes of helping restaurants survive the pandemic, NYC will impose limits on food delivery app fees.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philly’s Required Masks for Public School Students Raises a Dilemma

PHILADELPHIA — When classes resume this coming fall, though teachers and staff will be thrilled to see returning students, everybody is required to wear masks. Students included.Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Gov. Baker Announced the First Lucky Winners of State’s VaxMillions Giveaway

Perhaps nothing makes a human smile wider than hearing, "You've just won a million dollars."(David Stanley/Flickr) Two lucky Massachusetts residents received vaccine shots followed by some life-changing money.Read full story
New York City, NY

Restaurant’s French Fries Priced at $200 Reflects a Strange Truth

French fries have long held the title of "most popular fast food item in America."(Fries at the Smith/The Smith) An NYC restaurant’s record-breaking price for French fries merely proves Wilde had it right.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Despite Mounting Pressure, Philly Still Lacks Vaccine Requirements for City Workers

PHILADELPHIA — Due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases, government agencies around the nation are cranking up mandated employee COVID-19 vaccinations. Yet Mayor Kenney's administration, apparently, so far is adopting a "wait-and-see" approach.Read full story
New York City, NY

Here’s Why the Members-Only New York Society Library is Fascinating

The members-only library is the oldest in all of New York City.(Lasnydes/Wikimedia Commons) The New York Society Library, founded in 1754, oozes a classic feel. New York City — In most scholars' view, E.B. White’s classic “Here is New York” is the greatest essay ever devoted to a city. Perhaps what sparkles most about White’s essay is how keenly he strikes at the core of the Big Apple’s majesty:Read full story
Boston, MA

Here’s why the Celtics Will Miss Danny Ainge

Ainge, a former NBA Executive of the Year, was the mastermind behind the Celtics' success.(Aaron Frutman/Wikimedia Commons) Ainge’s Retiring as GM and President of Basketball Op leaves a gaping hole.Read full story
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo is Seriously Considering Becoming a City with no Mayor

BUFFALO, NY — "There is nothing permanent except change." Heraclitus's wise insight, from thousands of years ago, still holds true today. And by the looks of it, the Buffalo Common Council is pondering making a drastic change to its city government.Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Should New Yorkers be Allowed to Drink in Public?

Understandably so, in a free society: adults want to be in charge of when and where they're allowed to drink alcohol.(Photo: Getty Images) According to NYC's Nightlife Advisory Board, New Yorkers should be allowed to drink out in the open.Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Frustrated NYC Parents Call for Ending Masks in Schools

Some frustrated parents are now demanding NYC halts mandatory masking in schools.(Vperemen.com/Wikimedia Commons) As the pressure mounts about masking, parents & school districts wait for answers from the state.Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

According to Data, Mental Health Response Teams Yield Better Results Than NYC's Police

The latest data appears to indicate nonviolent crimes primarily stem from underlying mental health issues.(Alex Proimos/Flickr) So far, NYC's 'Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division' has been a success.Read full story
Newark, NJ

The Reopening of Newark's Only Drive-In Movie Theater is Welcomed News

NEWARK, NJ — There’s nothing we humans prize more than “uniqueness.” After all, if the ground were littered with diamonds, perhaps they'd cease to command their hefty price, let alone remain “a girl’s best friend.” As for prizing uniqueness, nothing is as unique as that which is the "one and only."Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

NYC's Recovery is Underway, as In-person Weddings Resume

Marital bliss in the City That Never Sleeps.(Jazz Guy/Flickr) New York City — On Friday, perhaps a few newlyweds around the city could be overheard saying, "T.G.I.F." After all, New York City's Marriage Bureau resumed in-person weddings. There are a few restrictions, however.Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly's Plastic Bag Ban Reflects a Nationwide Rise in Environmental Consciousness

PHILADELPHIA — On March 1st, 2020, when New York State banned plastic carryout bags, the writing was on the wall. Perhaps as that old Czech proverb goes: "a good neighbor increases the value of your property." In other words, if New York State raised its level of eco-consciousness last year, it was only a matter of time before neighboring states followed suit.Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy