Here’s Why the Members-Only New York Society Library is Fascinating

The members-only library is the oldest in all of New York City. (Lasnydes/Wikimedia Commons)

The New York Society Library, founded in 1754, oozes a classic feel

New York City — In most scholars' view, E.B. White’s classic “Here is New York” is the greatest essay ever devoted to a city. Perhaps what sparkles most about White’s essay is how keenly he strikes at the core of the Big Apple’s majesty:

[New York City] carries on its lapel the unexpungeable odor of the long past, so that no matter where you sit in New York you feel the vibrations of great times and tall deeds.

For those versed in the city’s legendary past, to stroll around the City That Never Sleeps can't help but occasionally feel like walking in giant footprints left behind. Perhaps this explains why each region of the city is honored with titles.

Madison Square Garden is called “the Mecca of Basketball,” for it’s the most famous basketball arena in the world.

The MoMA is the most famous museum in America. Since 1929, its motto has been “challenge the conservative policies of traditional museums.”

And then there’s the New York Society Library — a members-only library which is the oldest and most iconic in all the city.

For an annual fee of $350 for a family, members have access to some 300,000 books. Not to mention, until May of next year, the library is hosting the Black Literature Matters exhibition.

To browse the library’s elegant study rooms is to set foot in the giant footprints left behind by the likes of George Washington and Alexander Hamilton. In fact, President Washington is said to have once “took out volume 12 of the House of Commons Debates in 1789 but there is no record of ‘either volume being returned, or the president … being fined.’ ”

As for Hamilton, long before he could be spotted rapping in Broadway musicals, he was known for checking out novels in this famed library.

In short, the iconic New York Society Library — housed in a stylish townhouse at 53 E. 79th St. (near Madison Ave) — merely echoes White’s insight:

