New York City, NY

New York City Center Set to Resume Live Dance Performances

Genius Turner

For almost a century, City Center has been home to live, major dance performances.(Charles/Flickr)

After shutting down for over a year, City Center is back and better than ever

New York City — Back in college, I heard a professor once say: "Every true artist has to, at least once, take a bite out of the Big Apple!" And so, in search of the Muse — I moved to the City That Never Sleeps.

The instant I set foot in the concrete jungle, I realized why "New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world." But what struck me most profoundly about the artistic capital of the world was its musical, downright dance-oriented vibe.

As fate would have it, I became friends with Dolores Parisi ('the Queen of Voguing').

Michael Jackson once said, "the greatest education in the world is watching the masters at work." Indeed, because I'm a writer and writing has long been called "dancing with pens on pages," I studied Parisi while she worked. With each dance movement, Parisi was as precise as a mathematician! Through years of hard work and dedication, she'd simply mastered every style of vogue.

This October with the Fall for Dance Festival, New Yorkers will have a golden opportunity to "watch the masters at work." After all, the sole reason for having established the annual Fall for Dance Festival — in 2004 — was to introduce new audiences to dance.

“We really wanted to reaffirm our commitment to New York audiences, as a very New York institution, and to New York artists,” said Arlene Shuler, City Center’s president and chief executive.

Ah, with Broadway reopening its theatre doors and dance centers across the city now back in business, NYC's pandemic recovery appears to be fully underway. The performing arts are the very heartbeat of the city after all. And so, City Center's resuming live dance performances is welcomed news.

As the vice president and artistic director of dance programs Stanford Makishi puts it:

It’s such a huge opportunity for artists. The ones with whom I’ve been speaking over the last 16 months, they’ve all been really dying to not only get back on the stage, but also to actually have the interaction with the audiences.

At the beginning of September, City Center's full lineup and schedule will be released.

For more info, visit: nycitycenter.org.

