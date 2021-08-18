Krystal partners with local Atlanta media to open culture-inspired restaurant

Image: Butter ATL Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Popular burger chain, Krystal received an Atlanta makeover with its new partnership with local media company, Butter.ATL .

The new partnership is bringing an “immersive experience” to the fast-food restaurant with art installation, murals and more at the newly renovated Krystal Northside Drive location.

Butter.ATL is known for its popular Instagram memes, videos and interactions that highlight Atlanta culture and its daily happenings. The media company also sends out a daily newsletter, The Churn, with news updates surrounding all things Atlanta celebrity, entertainment and politics.

“Culture is Atlanta’s number one export and Butter drives the culture forward by putting a spotlight on the cultural mecca that Atlanta is — all things cool, current, and authentic in a city that has tremendous hometown pride,” Brandon Butler, Executive Director of Butter.ATL, said in a statement. “Krystal has occupied its own unique space in southern food culture for decades and we couldn’t be more proud of our partnership with this legacy brand.”

The restaurant renovation was produced by The Spice Group, an Atlanta-based production company that also oversaw the development of rapper T.I.’s popular Trap Music Museum and rapper 21 Savage’s Motel 21, a 2018 interactive exhibit launched to promote the artist’s album.

The team is repainting the outside of the restaurant black and will feature red accents and a gold chain around the storefront Krystal sign. The side of the building will feature painted murals with headphones, the “A-Town Down” hand gesture and Krystal burgers. The drive-thru lanes will be painted to look like Atlanta highways.

When you enter inside, the walls will sport an Atlanta timeline (featuring the day in 2013 when Krystal relocated its headquarters from Chattanooga to Atlanta), neons signs and floor-to-ceiling wall wraps of Atlanta skylines. The restaurant will also include a speaker-inspired art installation and a jukebox loaded with hits from Atlanta artists.

Krystal Restaurants LLC’s president, Thomas Stager, said he’s in favor of all the designs and new changes happening.

“We are so proud to be a part of so many great communities in the southeast, and especially proud of the way Atlanta has embraced who we are and how we operate. This project is in essence our love letter to one of the places we call home, and we hope all our neighbors join us in celebration of this great city,” said Stager. “Butter has its pulse on Atlanta and the design is reflective of what makes us and the city so awesome. We look forward to having this restaurant be an exciting destination for locals and visitors to enjoy for its aesthetic, and of course, our delicious food.”

Doors to the new dining experience are set to open on Aug. 20.

