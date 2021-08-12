Decatur, GA

These Decatur restaurants earned 2021 Wine Spectator Awards

Gené Hunter

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Although the COVID-19 pandemic created an unforeseen shift in the dining industry, some restaurants still persevered and thrived under the circumstances.

Two local restaurants earned awards and honors from the Wine Spectator magazine. These awards are given to those who have demonstrated passion and devoted extensive resources to creating outstanding wine programs.

The list usually gives readers a glimpse into the best places to grab a bite to eat or a nice glass of wine. Over 2,900 restaurants across the country earned awards in the categories of Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award.

The Decatur-based restaurants both took home an Award of Excellence. Keep reading to see the locations and a few popular menu items:

Cafe Lily, 308 W. Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur: Award of Excellence

Operating since 1999, Cafe Lily is owned by father and son duo Angelo and Anthony Pitillo. The restaurant is categorized as a bistro and serves a variety of cuisines from around the Mediterranean Sea: Italy, France, Greece, Spain, North Africa and the Middle East. Fresh seafood, steaks, pasta and tapas. In addition to mouth-watering food, the establishment features classic cocktails and a vast selection of wines. On Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, you can stop by and enjoy drink specials like $5 martinis, $5 whiskey drinks or half-off bottles of wine under $40.

Lazy Betty, 1503 DeKalb Avenue, Atlanta: Award of Excellence

Lazy Betty is one of the area’s tasting menu restaurants with a 10-course meal. The ambiance is casual and meals range from $125 for a 7-course entree to $165 for a 10-course entree. Menu items include steamy biscuits served with aromatic kumquat butter and salmon tartare with Persian cucumber. You’ll drink as well as you eat with cocktail options like a giant cube of port wine dropped into artisanal American grappa and a growing wine list that includes a Basque txakoli that doesn’t fizz and a classic Pinot Blanc from Alsace.

