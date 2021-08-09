Hotels in Atlanta that are great for a staycation

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Staycations are becoming more of a norm as people need a break but may not have the time to travel too far from home.

The art of taking a staycation is to simply treat yourself to all of the luxuries of a vacation while continuing to explore the city you live in. Normally taken alone for private time and an opportunity to catch up on much-needed rest, many people may not know where to stay.

Luckily, Atlanta has a plethora of luxury hotels with top-notch amenities. If you’re looking for a place to check into soon, here are some suggestions:

Treat yourself to a piece of luxury without having to go too far when you check-in at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta-Buckhead. The hotel is decked with Southern charm and features an indoor pool, spa, yoga studio, steam room and an outdoor private garden. It’s one of the top destinations for a staycation and you can enjoy nonstop pampering with the 24-hour room service.

Looking for an upscale experience while you escape your regular day-to-day routine? Book a room at the JW Marriott Atlanta in Buckhead and live lavish for a day or two. The hotel is attached to Lenox Square Mall and close to the High Museum and other nightlife options. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, indoor heated pool, sauna and a breakfast buffet.

Want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city limits? Head about 10 miles outside of downtown Atlanta to the Sheraton Suites Galleria. Right across from the Cobb Galleria Centre, this hotel has suites with plenty of room to spread out, a martini bar and a grill that serves traditional American food. When you’re not catching up on sleep, head out to the pool or take a dip in the indoor pool.

Stay in the heart of Buckhead and enjoy the rooftop infinity pool and Hotel Colee’s premier rooftop bar, Whiskey Blue. Choose a room with a skyline view, enjoy a bottle of bubbly and relax. This destination is a top choice for those needing a quick getaway due to its addition of a 2 p.m. checkout for maximum rest and recuperation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.