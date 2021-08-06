Enjoy these Atlanta hotel pools without booking a room

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Summer is still going and there's still time to beat the heat with a nice dip in the pool. If you want to enjoy a relaxing day away from home and want to experience a taste of luxury without booking a flight, here’s how you can enjoy an Atlanta hotel pool experience without booking a room:

Head downtown the Four Seasons and enjoy a day in the lap pool, whirlpool bath, a steam and sauna as well as a sun terrace. You can purchase a day pass for $50 that includes access to the pool from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. With the day pass, visitor also have access to spa services at The Spa at Four Seasons.

If you want to enjoy a relaxing day at one of Atlanta's top hotel pools, a handful actually offer day passes for locals - and you don't even have to be a guest. As summer arises, you'll want to take advantage of this insider's tip with a drink in hand.

Add a taste of luxury to your summer and head to Buckhead to the Ritz-Carlton to enjoy the junior Olympic-sized saline pool. The hotel also includes a whirlpool spa, sundeck, separate locker rooms with sauna and a Pool Butler to clean your sunglasses or to bring you sunblock and water. Purchase a day pass for full access on Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Grab your friends and family and head to the Cabana Wet Deck at the W Atlanta in Midtown. Cabana passes include full access to the Wet Deck rooftop pool, four large Smartwaters, a flatscreen TV, W signature tote bag and sunscreen, chef-curated popcorn and house-made chips. You can book a cabana on Sunday through Thursday for $175 for 4 hours or $300 for the full day, or on Friday or Saturday for $225 for 4 hours or $400 for the full day.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Atlanta Pool offers a 60-foot indoor pool lined with beautiful French windows. You can buy a day pass which includes access to pool from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., use of the fitness center, yoga studio and spa.

