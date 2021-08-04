Food trucks you should try in and around Atlanta

Samantha Trauben/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Hitting the Atlanta dining scene almost a decade ago, food trucks were a hot topic. Nearly a decade later, the city is seeing them around now more than ever. With the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants adapted to a safer and more efficient takeout option, while others avoided opening a storefront altogether.

With options like soft-serve ice cream, burgers and Philly cheesesteak and fun drink combinations, there are so many food truck options to seek out in and around Atlanta. Not sure where to start? Check below for a few suggestions:

No matter if you eat them with a burger combo or alone, fries are always a great option. This food truck specializes in fun and creative fry combinations, including the popular “The Bluff” which combines fries with crispy hot honey lemon pepper chicken bites and ranch drizzles. The pickup location is sent once payment is received for the order. The menu and specials are released weekly on the truck’s Instagram feed.

Stemming from a restaurant in Peachtree Corners, owner Will Tyrnerj turned his pandemic woes into a flourishing food truck business. Order traditional dishes like the collard green quesadillas or blackened fish tacos. You can keep up with the truck’s schedule on the website or social media feed.

A food truck just for meatballs? Yes, please. Meatballerz offers three options of meatballs: classic, spicy and turkey. The meatballs can be served in three ways, as a sub sandwich, on a tray or pasta. The truck also serves customer favorites like garlic knots, pizza, salads and an Italian grinder that consists of hot capicola, salami, pistachio mortadella and mozzarella cheese. Meatballerz has a permanent location on Presidential Parkway, near Little Farmhouse Cafe on the edge of Embry Hills.

Recently launched, this food truck brings your childhood favorites to life with a mixture of classic candies and loved cereals. COmbinations include the Southside with Snickers, Cocoa Krispies, Reese’s Pieces and marshmallows, and the Buckhead made with white chocolate chips, honey, granola, whipped cream, and vanilla wafers. The schedule is released on the truck’s Instagram each week.

Ever want chips and queso without the taco entree? Now you can have it with the Queso Truck! Located in Midtown, you can find this truck around Colony Square and 12th Street on weekday afternoons.

Dedicated to churros and churros only, the menu for this food truck features creative combinations like ice cream sandwiched between two churros as well as a churro used to garnish a guava smoothie. The schedule and locations are released weekly on the truck’s Instagram.

