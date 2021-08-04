Atlanta, GA

Some Atlanta restaurants requiring proof of vaccination

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkXWF_0bHt9A0400
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia, the city of Atlanta reinstated its mask mandate. The mandate requires individuals to wear masks indoors in public places, including establishments like restaurants and bars.

The mandate follows the release of updated mask guidance by the CDC, recommending fully vaccinated people also wear face coverings within “public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”

With the new Delta variant running rampant in addition to hospitalizations across the state, the metro Atlanta area is seeing some temporary closures of restaurants and is forecasting a potential decline in the food industry similar to last year.

In order to avoid public backlash, some Atlanta restaurants are now implementing new COVID safety policies. One includes requiring customers to providing a negative COVID-19 test, proof of vaccination or both before dining inside. Atlanta establishments are the latest to join cities like San Francisco, New York City, Detroit, New Orleans and Los Angeles with no vaccination, no services policies.

While restaurant owners are able to establish these policies, individuals are able to refuse showing proof under the guise of the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws.

However, asking for this information by a restaurant or retail shop is not a violation under HIPAA, which prohibits the release of personal health information and records by a doctor, physician’s office, or hospital, health insurance or billing company, or other “covered entities” under the act without an individual’s prior consent.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 9

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_66ecd561627383a7938856441ca4646f.blob

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
1707 followers
Loading

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

These Atlanta restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination

An update to Some Atlanta restaurants requiring proof of vaccination. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta is one of the latest cities to have restaurants operate with a "no vax, no service" policy to customers. While it was beginning to circulate that many of the city's dining establishments would take on newer COVID-19 precaution measures, some eateries are releasing statements on their latest decision.Read full story
32 comments

Enjoy these Atlanta hotel pools without booking a room

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Summer is still going and there's still time to beat the heat with a nice dip in the pool. If you want to enjoy a relaxing day away from home and want to experience a taste of luxury without booking a flight, here’s how you can enjoy an Atlanta hotel pool experience without booking a room:Read full story
3 comments
Atlanta, GA

Rooftop restaurants to visit in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A great perk to living in Atlanta is the dining scene, more importantly, the patios and rooftops. If you’re looking for a great meal along with a great view of the city or somewhere surrounded by trees and great people-watching, here are some suggestions on rooftop restaurants:Read full story

Chick-fil-A expands on ghost kitchen concept in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Another ghost kitchen is making its way to Atlanta and this time, it’s from one of the South’s most beloved chicken franchises. Chick-fil-A is moving forward with its plans for a “ghost kitchen” that will be the new home to a delivery-only restaurant. The concept of ghost kitchens has become more popular as many restaurants across the country adjusted to the industry decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
7 comments

Food trucks you should try in and around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Hitting the Atlanta dining scene almost a decade ago, food trucks were a hot topic. Nearly a decade later, the city is seeing them around now more than ever. With the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants adapted to a safer and more efficient takeout option, while others avoided opening a storefront altogether.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

A guide to Ponce City Market

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Ponce City Market (also known as PCM) is one of the top destinations in Atlanta and a one-stop-shop for all things shopping, dining and great city views. PCM is located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the heart of the city and occupies the former Sears, Roebuck & Company building -- one of the largest brick structures in the south. The building is a great place to try new eats and support local businesses, it's also linked directly to the Atlanta Beltline.Read full story

Places to eat in the Virginia Highland area

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re an Atlanta native or a transplant (you’re still loved the same), there’s always room for exploring the different neighborhoods around the city. One neighborhood that provides a plethora of dining, drinks and activities is the Virginia Highland area. It’s where Virginia Avenue and North Highland intersect, and true locals know not to add an “s” to the end of ‘Highland.’Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Try these coffee shops around Atlanta to fuel your workday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re grabbing coffee to kickstart your morning, having a midday pick-me-up or just meeting a friend or colleague to catch up, coffee shops and cafes are a staple in people’s daily lives. Especially as the world continues to adjust to a true work-from-home culture, coffee shops serve as a way to get out of your home office or your DIY work set up in the living room.Read full story

Masks required for metro Atlanta schools once classes begin

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As schools in the metro Atlanta area prepare to open for the new school year, many districts are making decisions on mask mandates. Atlanta Public Schools (APS) announced on Thursday that it will make masks mandatory for all students and employees at the start of the school year, which begins Aug. 5.Read full story
5 comments

A safe space in metro Atlanta is helping children cope with loss

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local organization is working with children who deal with the loss of a loved one and helping them cope in healthy ways. Kate’s Club is creating a safe space for children who need a place to grieve and talk about their loved ones who have passed away. Located in the metro Atlanta area, the nonprofit combines therapy and recreational activities to serve children and teenagers.Read full story
1 comments
Brookhaven, GA

What you need to know about Brookhaven's restaurant week

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One thing that can always bring the community together is food, and the city officials of Brookhaven are doing just that with their first-ever food week. Residents and visitors can expect to experience mouth-watering dishes and local culinary experiences throughout the week.Read full story
Decatur, GA

New Italian restaurant opening on Howell Mill Road

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new Italian dining experience is opening and occupying the former Bocado space on Howell Mill Road. Reasons for the space closing are unknown but the establishment operated for 12 years.Read full story

Decatur schools cutting afterschool programs, lack of staff

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur may be forced to cut back on after-school programs for the upcoming school year due to a shortage of staff members. The Director of Children and Youth Services in the city, Claire Miller, says that the issue is nationwide.Read full story
1 comments

This Decatur ice cream shop was voted best in Georgia

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local shop in the metro Atlanta was recognized as one of the best places to get ice cream throughout the entire state. Acknowledged in Food & Wine Magazine, the Decatur-based Cremalosa took the top spot on “The Best Ice Cream in Every State” list. The gelato shop is owned by acclaimed gelato master and Atlanta food writer Meredith Ford.Read full story

New community park debuts on Atlanta's westside

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new park has opened on Atlanta’s west side. In addition to the city’s Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, Freedom Park and others — this park is open for the community to enjoy outside activities.Read full story
1 comments

New district created to allow open container drinks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Recently named the nation’s best small town beer scene, Avondale Estates is stepping its game up by creating an open container district. Nestled near the city of Decatur, Avondale Estates now has a designated area for residents and visitors to walk around with a beer, glass of wine or a cocktail in hand.Read full story
1 comments

Adult playhouse opening up new location in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A fun experience for adults is coming to Atlanta! While working from home, adjusting to virtual learning and other adjustments to the “new normal” of the world, it’s important to have a place to wind down and be a big kid.Read full story
13 comments

Here's where you can watch fireworks in and around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s almost time to celebrate America’s birthday! While some live events are still canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, some Fourth of July activities are back.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta residents face water shutoffs in the coming months

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The City of Atlanta has a tremendous amount of unpaid water and sewer bills and plans to take action in the coming months. The city plans to crack down on those who haven’t paid their bills early next year. More than half of the city’s outstanding bills are residential accounts.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 9

Community Policy