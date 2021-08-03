A guide to Ponce City Market

Image: Ponce City Market Instagram

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Ponce City Market (also known as PCM) is one of the top destinations in Atlanta and a one-stop-shop for all things shopping, dining and great city views.

PCM is located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the heart of the city and occupies the former Sears, Roebuck & Company building -- one of the largest brick structures in the south. The building is a great place to try new eats and support local businesses, it's also linked directly to the Atlanta Beltline.

No matter if you’re a frequent visitor who needs more ideas to shops to visit or a visitor in town with no clue where to go, here are a few stops you should make:

One of the city’s best gems and the perfect spot to see the skyline, The Roof on Ponce City Market should be at the top of your list. The Roof is great for a nice day out with friends or a date night. The Roof features an 18-hole mini-golf course, boardwalk-style games and a three-story high slide. There’s also a restaurant up top, Nine Mile Station which serves brag-worthy brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails.

One of the most known treats around Atlanta has a newfound home at PCM. The crafty popsicles are located in the building's food hall and even features a bar for adult flavored pops. Known as “poptails,” you can enjoy flavors like the summertime favorite Pineapple Habanero or a White Chocolate Peppermint in the winter.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with creamy and rich gelato. Also located in the food hall, Honeysuckle has fun, southern-inspired flavors like Brown Butter Crunch, Bourbon Pecan Praline and Lemon Raspberry Crumble. If you’re aren’t that keen on gelato, there are other tasty options like milkshakes and fruit sorbet.

Calling all cocktail lovers! This spot is a hidden gem and tucked away in the corner of the Food Hall. 18.21 serves one-of-a-kind cocktails with a variety of bitters, shrubs and syrups. Some of the favorites are the Hibiscus Rich Simple Syrup and the Ginger Lemon Tincture.

Take a break from the food and enjoy one of PCM’s most talked-about shops. The store sells thousands of items, most handmade by local creators. It’s a one-stop shop with things like fun and quirky cards, candles and Atlanta gear. Outside of the items for sale, the shop is a great place to take Instagram-worthy photos with fun murals as a background as well as the plant shop.

