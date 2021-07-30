Places to eat in the Virginia Highland area

Image: Discover Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re an Atlanta native or a transplant (you’re still loved the same), there’s always room for exploring the different neighborhoods around the city. One neighborhood that provides a plethora of dining, drinks and activities is the Virginia Highland area. It’s where Virginia Avenue and North Highland intersect, and true locals know not to add an “s” to the end of ‘Highland.’

Although it doesn’t matter to be politically correct, the area is a great place to eat and if you’re looking for new places to explore, here are a few:

Dubbed as one of the best Italian restaurants in the city, the eatery has an open kitchen and beautiful bar that serves delicious cocktails. A great menu option is spaghetti paired with veal meatballs. Other dishes include grilled calamari and roasted chicken.

Enjoy a taste of Paris in the city while satisfying your sweet tooth at this confection shop. For all the chocolate lovers, there’s a chocolate fountain that will have you hooked. Get a taste of the menu items like macarons, cakes, gelato and specialty chocolate selections.

Sure, there are plenty of burger joints around the city but Yeah Burger! serves locally sourced and organic options. Swap out your french fries for a side of the brussel sprouts with a scoop of creamy goat cheese. They also have a spicy kale salad that is a customer favorite.

A staple in the Virginia Highland area, Highland Tap has been operating for over 30 years and is known as the “steak basement.” With a menu full of ribeyes, center-cut filets and New York strips, this casual steakhouse serves up all the classics with traditional side items along with classy martinis that will have you coming back for more.

Come to Murphy’s for the complimentary biscuits and muffins with seasonal jams but stay for breakfast, sandwiches and salads. If you’re not an early riser, that’s not a problem. The Virginia Highland eatery serves brunch until 4 p.m. and features a selection of everything from pancakes to corned beef hash.

