Atlanta, GA

Places to eat in the Virginia Highland area

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZPov_0bD6JK1V00
Image: Discover Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re an Atlanta native or a transplant (you’re still loved the same), there’s always room for exploring the different neighborhoods around the city. One neighborhood that provides a plethora of dining, drinks and activities is the Virginia Highland area. It’s where Virginia Avenue and North Highland intersect, and true locals know not to add an “s” to the end of ‘Highland.’

Although it doesn’t matter to be politically correct, the area is a great place to eat and if you’re looking for new places to explore, here are a few:

La Tavola

Dubbed as one of the best Italian restaurants in the city, the eatery has an open kitchen and beautiful bar that serves delicious cocktails. A great menu option is spaghetti paired with veal meatballs. Other dishes include grilled calamari and roasted chicken.

Cacao

Enjoy a taste of Paris in the city while satisfying your sweet tooth at this confection shop. For all the chocolate lovers, there’s a chocolate fountain that will have you hooked. Get a taste of the menu items like macarons, cakes, gelato and specialty chocolate selections.

Yeah Burger!

Sure, there are plenty of burger joints around the city but Yeah Burger! serves locally sourced and organic options. Swap out your french fries for a side of the brussel sprouts with a scoop of creamy goat cheese. They also have a spicy kale salad that is a customer favorite.

Highland Tap

A staple in the Virginia Highland area, Highland Tap has been operating for over 30 years and is known as the “steak basement.” With a menu full of ribeyes, center-cut filets and New York strips, this casual steakhouse serves up all the classics with traditional side items along with classy martinis that will have you coming back for more.

Murphy's

Come to Murphy’s for the complimentary biscuits and muffins with seasonal jams but stay for breakfast, sandwiches and salads. If you’re not an early riser, that’s not a problem. The Virginia Highland eatery serves brunch until 4 p.m. and features a selection of everything from pancakes to corned beef hash.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_66ecd561627383a7938856441ca4646f.blob

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
1565 followers
Loading

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Food trucks you should try in and around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Hitting the Atlanta dining scene almost a decade ago, food trucks were a hot topic. Nearly a decade later, the city is seeing them around now more than ever. With the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants adapted to a safer and more efficient takeout option, while others avoided opening a storefront altogether.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Some Atlanta restaurants requiring proof of vaccination

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia, the city of Atlanta reinstated its mask mandate. The mandate requires individuals to wear masks indoors in public places, including establishments like restaurants and bars.Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

A guide to Ponce City Market

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Ponce City Market (also known as PCM) is one of the top destinations in Atlanta and a one-stop-shop for all things shopping, dining and great city views. PCM is located on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the heart of the city and occupies the former Sears, Roebuck & Company building -- one of the largest brick structures in the south. The building is a great place to try new eats and support local businesses, it's also linked directly to the Atlanta Beltline.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Try these coffee shops around Atlanta to fuel your workday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Whether you’re grabbing coffee to kickstart your morning, having a midday pick-me-up or just meeting a friend or colleague to catch up, coffee shops and cafes are a staple in people’s daily lives. Especially as the world continues to adjust to a true work-from-home culture, coffee shops serve as a way to get out of your home office or your DIY work set up in the living room.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Masks required for metro Atlanta schools once classes begin

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As schools in the metro Atlanta area prepare to open for the new school year, many districts are making decisions on mask mandates. Atlanta Public Schools (APS) announced on Thursday that it will make masks mandatory for all students and employees at the start of the school year, which begins Aug. 5.Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

A safe space in metro Atlanta is helping children cope with loss

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local organization is working with children who deal with the loss of a loved one and helping them cope in healthy ways. Kate’s Club is creating a safe space for children who need a place to grieve and talk about their loved ones who have passed away. Located in the metro Atlanta area, the nonprofit combines therapy and recreational activities to serve children and teenagers.Read full story
1 comments
Brookhaven, GA

What you need to know about Brookhaven's restaurant week

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One thing that can always bring the community together is food, and the city officials of Brookhaven are doing just that with their first-ever food week. Residents and visitors can expect to experience mouth-watering dishes and local culinary experiences throughout the week.Read full story
Decatur, GA

New Italian restaurant opening on Howell Mill Road

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new Italian dining experience is opening and occupying the former Bocado space on Howell Mill Road. Reasons for the space closing are unknown but the establishment operated for 12 years.Read full story

Decatur schools cutting afterschool programs, lack of staff

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur may be forced to cut back on after-school programs for the upcoming school year due to a shortage of staff members. The Director of Children and Youth Services in the city, Claire Miller, says that the issue is nationwide.Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

This Decatur ice cream shop was voted best in Georgia

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local shop in the metro Atlanta was recognized as one of the best places to get ice cream throughout the entire state. Acknowledged in Food & Wine Magazine, the Decatur-based Cremalosa took the top spot on “The Best Ice Cream in Every State” list. The gelato shop is owned by acclaimed gelato master and Atlanta food writer Meredith Ford.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New community park debuts on Atlanta's westside

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new park has opened on Atlanta’s west side. In addition to the city’s Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, Freedom Park and others — this park is open for the community to enjoy outside activities.Read full story
1 comments
Decatur, GA

New district created to allow open container drinks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Recently named the nation’s best small town beer scene, Avondale Estates is stepping its game up by creating an open container district. Nestled near the city of Decatur, Avondale Estates now has a designated area for residents and visitors to walk around with a beer, glass of wine or a cocktail in hand.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Adult playhouse opening up new location in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A fun experience for adults is coming to Atlanta! While working from home, adjusting to virtual learning and other adjustments to the “new normal” of the world, it’s important to have a place to wind down and be a big kid.Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, GA

Here's where you can watch fireworks in and around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s almost time to celebrate America’s birthday! While some live events are still canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, some Fourth of July activities are back.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta residents face water shutoffs in the coming months

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The City of Atlanta has a tremendous amount of unpaid water and sewer bills and plans to take action in the coming months. The city plans to crack down on those who haven’t paid their bills early next year. More than half of the city’s outstanding bills are residential accounts.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Local thrift store provides more than good bargain deals

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One thrift store in Atlanta is working to meet the needs of the LGBTQ community long after Pride Month ends. Customers who visit Out of the Closet Thrift Store can save money on gently used clothes while also giving back to a good cause for the community.Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

How one local Atlanta bakery is giving its staff a fresh start

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Wisconsin native Leah Lonsbury is providing resettled refugees with new skills and a liveable wage through her non-profit Just Bakery. Founded in 2017, Just Bakery offers individuals who’ve fled their home countries in search of a better life with new skills and the opportunity to make a liveable wage as well as earn professional certifications like ServSafe. Many of the individuals Lonsbury has worked with come from countries like Congo, Pakistan and Syria.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Pet adoption fees waived for the metro Atlanta area until Sunday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With an influx of rescued animals, shelters in DeKalb and Fulton county are waiving adoption fees for the week. The LifeLine Animal Project shelters in both counties are completely full and the nonprofit’s leaders are calling on the public to help find homes for the adoptable cats and dogs.Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

A virtual nighttime experience is opening soon

This is an update from the original post: A new virtual reality experience is coming to Atlanta Beltline this summer. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s virtual reality scene is expanding with the Illuminarium. The first VR experience is set to launch on July 1st and will take guests on a safari through Africa.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy