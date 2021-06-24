Atlanta, GA

How one local Atlanta bakery is giving its staff a fresh start

Gené Hunter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zCfY_0aeGSxLI00
Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Wisconsin native Leah Lonsbury is providing resettled refugees with new skills and a liveable wage through her non-profit Just Bakery.

Founded in 2017, Just Bakery offers individuals who’ve fled their home countries in search of a better life with new skills and the opportunity to make a liveable wage as well as earn professional certifications like ServSafe. Many of the individuals Lonsbury has worked with come from countries like Congo, Pakistan and Syria.

Just Bakery was inspired by a friend of Lonsbury's who created a program in Winsconsin for formerly incarcerated people released from prison. The program allowed the individuals to establish their lives and learn new skills while adjusting to life after incarceration.

With a small grant from her home church, Lonsbury tweaked her program to specifically target those seeking refuge and a new start in America.

“We start people at $15 per hour, which I don’t know of anywhere else in Atlanta you can come in with no high school diploma and get paid to train and work in a way that is paying off, literally,” Lonsbury told Eater. “Our folks are purchasing homes and a second car so they can get to and from work independently and safely during the pandemic, and starting higher education. If folks can have access to earning a living wage, then everything else starts to fall into place.”

Just Bakery is located in the city of Clarkston, east of Atlanta and operates from a licensed commercial kitchen. The staff is comprised of bakers of training who serve up baked goods that sell at pop-up events, deliveries and neighborhood drop-offs.

Some of the menu items are American classics like dark chocolate chip cookies with sea salt, multi-grain bread, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls.

Other menu items allow the bakers to put their own twist on ingredients and recipes, usually inspired by their home country and ethnic background. One menu item is a jeera cookie. A blend of sweet and spicy, the shortbread is a mixture of peanut butter, curry and a hint of ginger. It’s crafted by head baker Bhima Thapa who came from Nepal.

Another item is the plantain-based banana bread, which was sold to celebrate bakers from Africa for Giving Tuesday last year.

“Food is the connector of human beings, and an opportunity to know each other and crawl across perceived or real differences,” Lonsbury said. “I wish more people knew about us and we had access to more people because I think we’ve got a really amazing thing going because of the amazing folks that come to work with us.”

The organization is currently working to establish a storefront and expand the training program for a bigger impact in Atlanta and surrounding cities.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_66ecd561627383a7938856441ca4646f.blob

Atlanta-based journalist with a passion for all things lifestyle and community. Story ideas/tips? gene.hunter@newsbreak.com

Atlanta, GA
1507 followers
Loading

More from Gené Hunter

Atlanta, GA

Masks required for metro Atlanta schools once classes begin

(ATLANTA, Ga.) As schools in the metro Atlanta area prepare to open for the new school year, many districts are making decisions on mask mandates. Atlanta Public Schools (APS) announced on Thursday that it will make masks mandatory for all students and employees at the start of the school year, which begins Aug. 5.Read full story
4 comments
Atlanta, GA

A safe space in metro Atlanta is helping children cope with loss

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local organization is working with children who deal with the loss of a loved one and helping them cope in healthy ways. Kate’s Club is creating a safe space for children who need a place to grieve and talk about their loved ones who have passed away. Located in the metro Atlanta area, the nonprofit combines therapy and recreational activities to serve children and teenagers.Read full story
1 comments
Brookhaven, GA

What you need to know about Brookhaven's restaurant week

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One thing that can always bring the community together is food, and the city officials of Brookhaven are doing just that with their first-ever food week. Residents and visitors can expect to experience mouth-watering dishes and local culinary experiences throughout the week.Read full story
Decatur, GA

New Italian restaurant opening on Howell Mill Road

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new Italian dining experience is opening and occupying the former Bocado space on Howell Mill Road. Reasons for the space closing are unknown but the establishment operated for 12 years.Read full story

Decatur schools cutting afterschool programs, lack of staff

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Decatur may be forced to cut back on after-school programs for the upcoming school year due to a shortage of staff members. The Director of Children and Youth Services in the city, Claire Miller, says that the issue is nationwide.Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

This Decatur ice cream shop was voted best in Georgia

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A local shop in the metro Atlanta was recognized as one of the best places to get ice cream throughout the entire state. Acknowledged in Food & Wine Magazine, the Decatur-based Cremalosa took the top spot on “The Best Ice Cream in Every State” list. The gelato shop is owned by acclaimed gelato master and Atlanta food writer Meredith Ford.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

New community park debuts on Atlanta's westside

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new park has opened on Atlanta’s west side. In addition to the city’s Piedmont Park, Centennial Olympic Park, Freedom Park and others — this park is open for the community to enjoy outside activities.Read full story
1 comments
Decatur, GA

New district created to allow open container drinks

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Recently named the nation’s best small town beer scene, Avondale Estates is stepping its game up by creating an open container district. Nestled near the city of Decatur, Avondale Estates now has a designated area for residents and visitors to walk around with a beer, glass of wine or a cocktail in hand.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Adult playhouse opening up new location in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A fun experience for adults is coming to Atlanta! While working from home, adjusting to virtual learning and other adjustments to the “new normal” of the world, it’s important to have a place to wind down and be a big kid.Read full story
13 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta residents face water shutoffs in the coming months

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The City of Atlanta has a tremendous amount of unpaid water and sewer bills and plans to take action in the coming months. The city plans to crack down on those who haven’t paid their bills early next year. More than half of the city’s outstanding bills are residential accounts.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Here's where you can watch fireworks in and around Atlanta

(ATLANTA, Ga.) It’s almost time to celebrate America’s birthday! While some live events are still canceled or postponed due to the pandemic, some Fourth of July activities are back.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Local thrift store provides more than good bargain deals

(ATLANTA, Ga.) One thrift store in Atlanta is working to meet the needs of the LGBTQ community long after Pride Month ends. Customers who visit Out of the Closet Thrift Store can save money on gently used clothes while also giving back to a good cause for the community.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Pet adoption fees waived for the metro Atlanta area until Sunday

(ATLANTA, Ga.) With an influx of rescued animals, shelters in DeKalb and Fulton county are waiving adoption fees for the week. The LifeLine Animal Project shelters in both counties are completely full and the nonprofit’s leaders are calling on the public to help find homes for the adoptable cats and dogs.Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

A virtual nighttime experience is opening soon

This is an update from the original post: A new virtual reality experience is coming to Atlanta Beltline this summer. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s virtual reality scene is expanding with the Illuminarium. The first VR experience is set to launch on July 1st and will take guests on a safari through Africa.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Decatur City buildings reopening for visitors, here's what you need to know

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Although many restaurants and businesses in Atlanta have been operating with precaution, a few establishments are still in the reopening phase and finally opening doors to the public.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Rent relief funds application opening soon for DeKalb County

(ATLANTA, Ga.) DeKalb County renters are able to apply for rent and utility assistance beginning next week. The rent relief fund is available again through the county’s revamped Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition (TLAC) application process.Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

What to expect as Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Atlanta’s Dogwood Festival announced its return for 2021 and has released details surrounding the event. Normally taking place in the spring, the festival is set for the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the original date in April. Now, the festival will take place from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 at Piedmont Park.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Community fridge partners with Humane Society to provide food for pets in need

(ATLANTA, Ga.) While many organizations have been on the frontline combatting food insecurity and implementing community programs for residents of Atlanta to receive fresh produce and meals, The Humane Society is stepping in to take care of pets.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Digital exhibit in downtown Atlanta highlights local artists

(ATLANTA, Ga.) The art scene in Atlanta is vastly expanding and finding new ways to connect with those within the city. The city’s most recent art company, Arts & entertainment Atlanta (A&E Atlanta) is hosting its second digital exhibit.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy