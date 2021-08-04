Shore to Sea- 3 Charter Boat Fishing Trips in Tampa

Fishing Charter Boats/ Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash

Growing up in the Tampa area, I was practically born with a Zebco fishing pole in my hand. There was seldom a day that my dad did not take us out on the water. A lifetime later, and I still love it.

Tampa Bay is a hot spot for fishing with over 200 species and the sheer abundance of fish in the waterways. Many fish are Tarpon, also known as Silver King, Redfish, and Snook, the most popular angler's species.

Along with my younger brother Gary, we grew up learning all about the sport of fishing and Tampa Bay. While other children memorized their ABC's mom taught us, T is for Trout and M for Mullet.

Suffice it to say we had fishing in our blood.

Other popular fish species that draw anglers to Tampa include Mackerel, Trout, Cobia, Grouper, Snapper, and many others, including sharks. The fishing water area covers over 400 miles and is fed mainly by the Gulf of Mexico. The various ecological system includes grass flats and mangrove systems.

Oh, did I mention R is for Redfish?

In addition to pier fishing or taking out our boat, we also enjoyed hiring a charter vessel. In Tampa, you can cast your lines throughout the year, and we did. There are different species of fish to catch in the different seasons of the year. Some are sport fish, and others make a good dinner option.

There are plenty of choices if you are looking to hire fishing boats to go to the deep offshore waters in the Gulf of Mexico or the nearshore grounds. These are my top choices of fishing charter boats in Tampa, Florida.

"If people concentrated on really important things in life, there'd be a shortage of fishing poles." -Doug Larson-

Charter fishing excursion/ Photo by Tessa Wilson on Unsplash

Tampa Fishing Charters

Tampa Fishing Charters is one of the top-ranked fishing charter boats that offer fishing guide services. On the day we went out, our captain and first-hand were patient, helpful, and knowledgeable about the fish species and other aquatic life. My fondness for fishing and the game show Jeopardy had me testing out the crew. After a few minutes, the crew stopped flinching when I would say I'll take Tarpon for $500, Captain.

The boat was modern and had all sorts of equipment necessary for the different types of fishing. In addition, the equipment was child-friendly which catered to the children in our group. We were able to catch six species, including grouper, snapper, mackerel, snook, rays, and catfish. The grouper and rays really put up a fight.

We also had time to see some dolphin activity life which was a special treat. Our crew was helpful, and they taught us the right hook set to use for the different types of fish; they even baited the line and took the fish off the hook. Finally, they filleted and packaged all the fish we had snagged for our dinner at the end of the trip. Yes, this was a luxury excursion. Tomorrow I'll be back home putting my own bait on the hook and frying the fillets.

The boat crew took safety seriously and made sure we were following the rules. Even at sea, there are rules. As a result, we had to throw back some of the fish we caught but kept our fair share allotment for dinner. The crew knew exactly where to go to lure the fish, which is why we had such a bountiful trip with so many catches. The price was reasonable, and the jokes were free.

One day two guys Frank and Bob, were out fishing. A funeral service passes over the bridge they're fishing near; Bob takes off his hat and puts it over his heart. He does this until the funeral service passes by. Finally, Frank said, "Gee Bob, I didn't know you had it in you!" Bob replied, "It's the least I could do. After all, we were married for 30 years.

Daytime Charters

The fishing trip with Daytime Charters was exceptional. We booked a half-day deep fishing trip and managed to get some good catches despite the weather turning bad towards the end of our journey. Captain Sam knows about the Tampa, Florida water and can entice the fish to the boat, which was fun to see.

The boat equipped with top-notch navigational gear, plenty of safety equipment for our group of four gave us all a relaxed comfort zone. As a result, we were comfortable and enjoyed the camaraderie and tales of fishing expeditions. In addition, our captain is a USCG-certified captain. He instructed us on what to do in the event of a weather emergency. Thank goodness the storm passed. I would have hated to sacrifice my gigantic catch for a lightning strike.

"Nothing makes a fish bigger than almost being caught." -PQ.COM-

He has experience fishing in the Tampa-Bay nearshores, deep waters, coves, and inlets, and after our deep fishing trip, we can't wait for the next opportunity to go for another fishing trip with him. We were able to get all the equipment we needed with high-quality fishing rods, reels, and tackle. Sam is patient, and he quickly reviewed the basics of charter fishing. As a result, we were able to catch plenty of fish which we released. It was a day of great fun, and we are looking forward to the next fishing trip. Are you ready to cast your line?

Poseidon Fishing Charters

Booking with Poseidon Fishing Charters was pleasant, and we quickly got all the information we sought around boat charters. On the day of the trip, our captain had already set up and was ready for us. He welcomed us and ran through the safety rules and the fishing plan of the day. The boat is large and was comfortable, with enough room for our group. He had some light snacks and sodas that were a welcomed treat in the middle of fishing. The boat was shaded, which helped when the sun became scorching, so we could continue fishing in peace.

The captain helped us bait our hooks, and when we got snags, he was happy to help fix them. He has excellent technique and taught us some tricks which worked. He worked with all of us so that everyone got some fish. No one went home empty-handed.

He helped us take the fish off the line, and he even cleaned and filleted the catch we planned to have for our dinner that day, which was a plus. One other advantage is that he took care of all the necessary licenses, which was a relief. He is well informed about the best areas to fish, and we caught some cobia, grouper, and blackfin tuna. We had hoped to get a shark, but Jaws eluded us this trip.

Gone fishing, catch you later.

