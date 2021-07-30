Tampa, FL

Grabbing a Slice in Tampa: 3 Popular Pizza Parlors

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1n5N_0bDCxGxw00

I'm a pizza junkie. Grabbing a slice of delicious pizza is one of the tremendous gustatory pleasures that just about everyone experiences. Choosing a fantastic pizzeria in Tampa is not too hard when you have a shortlist of the three best pizzeria locations in your neighborhood. From New York to Neapolitan, grabbing a tasty slice means it is party time. Bring on the pepperoni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0QPJ_0bDCxGxw00

Eddie and Sam’s NY Pizza

Today I feel like eating a NY Pizza in a traditional NY style. Grabbing a slice, fold, and go. So for a taste of New York, I knew to stop by Eddie and Sam’s to fold up a slice of my dreams just like I would eat in the Big Apple. My slice of choice is always pepperoni with extra cheese. This time was no different. I can't help myself; I like what I like. But you can pretty much request any combination that suits your fancy. I am convinced the fresh flavor and soft texture of the pizza dough derives from the water. Proprietors ship in the water from New York to guarantee that undeniably New York-style crust for their pies. Brought to Florida in 1998 after 1982, Eddy and Sam’s has been a long-time downtown favorite for locals and visitors alike. A casual streetside vibe pops into this local favorite spot any day for a slice, and soda makes for a delicious meal. I will hold off on the extra cheese on my next visit as Eddie and Sam's are already generous with their toppings. There is no skimpy pizza building at this joint.

Known for their pies, Eddie and Sam’s serves up all of the traditional choices and offers a few Italian dishes alongside their famous garlic knots. Customers rave about Eddie and Sam’s vast slices of pepperoni and sausage, served up on a red-checkered paper, ready to fold up and devour. Instead, load up your creation with one of Eddie and Sam’s numerous topping choices or order a yummy calzone or spaghetti and meatballs. Did someone say meatballs? I went back and picked up an order to go. They were the best meatballs anywhere.

My mind said yes to dessert, but my belly said no, so I skipped the gelato and cannolis. Although, I have had them in the past and can vouch for their scrumptious flavor.

Finish up your authentic NY-style meal with one of their 24 flavors of authentic Italian gelato or cannoli. A visit to this casual pizzeria will leave you full and dreaming of a trip to New York for more of their authentic dishes.

  • Open Tues -Thurs11am-10pm; Fri-Sat 11am-11pm; Sun 11am-10pm
  • 203 E. Twiggs St
  • 813-229-8500

Bavaro’s Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

Another pizzeria jewel not to be missed in downtown Tampa Florida is Bavaro’s. A quaint, brick-walled restaurant that harkens back to the old world and Naples, Bavaro’s has been around since 2009 and now has a few locations outside of this original one. Serving up mouthwatering pies and homemade pasta at Florida’s 1st Neapolitan style restaurant, Bavaro’s is a family restaurant that draws an adoring crowd. It feels like you are having a loving family-style dinner. The staff is so outgoing and friendly. I was greeted with a warm welcome. Come on in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJnNd_0bDCxGxw00
Meat lover's pizza/Photo by Anna Tarazevich from Pexels

I ordered a meat-lovers pizza topped with lots of meat, light red sauce, and cheese. I was intrigued that I could watch my pie being cooked in the wood-fired oven. It was entertainment for me and apparently others as a small crowd gathered. Popular pies like the spicy Diavola or the meat-lovers Tre-Carne with three kinds of protein are baked in the authentic Italian wood-fired oven that flash cooks at upwards of 900 degrees. The staff told me that the pies are lovingly made with 100-year-old yeast culture to ensure the best flavor and snap to the crust. In addition, authentic Italian ingredients like the famous San Marzano tomatoes enhance the flavor. My pizza was magnificent. I also found it refreshing to hear staff so proudly give me a little history about the place.

Again I left no room for sweet treats but just looking at them had me drooling. So instead, I was offered house-made tiramisu or the amazing Nutella dessert, a not-too-sweet concoction of the creamy hazelnut sauce spread over a wood-fired dough, topped with delicately sprinkled powdered sugar. Having a pie for dessert is the ultimate in Italian-style dining; check it out if you have room after sampling all of the amazing appetizers, desserts, pasta, and salads at Bavaro’s.

Sit inside at a cozy table, saddle up to the bar, or snag outside seating to munch on arguably some of the very best slices and Italian dishes in town.

  • Open Sun-Thurs 12-9 pm; till 10 Fri & Sat
  • 514 N. Franklin St
  • 813-868-4440

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBS78_0bDCxGxw00
An assortment of pizza/Photo by Narda Yescas from Pexels

Due Amici

Located in Tampa’s historic Ybor City area, Due Amici is a well-known and well-loved Italian restaurant serving up choice slices to locals and visitors alike. This authentic-feel pizzeria in Tampa, Florida, feels like it was transported here right from New York with its friendly bar, brick walls, and community table seating options. This restaurant is perfect for late-night noshing, too, as they stay open slinging pies until 3 am.

As you watch pies being hand-tossed or peruse the many large pies behind the counter, choosing just one becomes challenging. The dilemma of choosing which pizza to try this time was a tough call. Traditional flavoring from imported San Marzano tomatoes is the basis for favorite perennial pies combined with new favorites like the Italian. So I ventured out of my comfort zone and ordered the Italian. It was quite spicy, juicy with a nice blend of ingredients. It was satisfying, and I do recommend it, but for me, I'll stick with my usual as they say to each their own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWFJ1_0bDCxGxw00
A favorite choice Pepperoni pizza/Photo by Ponyo Sakana from Pexels

Other selections include the interesting Lasagna pie as well as a Buffalo Chicken rendition. Due Amici also serves up homemade pasta and other traditional Italian dishes like Chicken Parmesan, Spaghetti and Meatballs, and vegetarian lover’s favorite Lora’s Pasta that features grilled veggies spicy Arrabbiata sauce. Finally, you can top off your meal with a New York-style cannolis, Three-Layer Italian cake, or the always delicious New York Style Cheesecake. I sampled the Cheesecake, and yes, it truly was New York-style creamy and delicious.

In celebration of their famous sauce used on pies and pasta alike, Due Amici now sells their delectable red sauces. You can buy a jar in their restaurant and online to bring home the taste of this fantastic pizzeria and their imported, authentic flavors to your home kitchen. But Due Amici is such a fun place you'll probably want to visit in person. The atmosphere makes all the difference.

  • 1724 E. 7th St
  • Open 9 am-3 am daily
  • 813-443-0906

No matter where you decide to grab a pie in Tampa, you won’t be disappointed with the authentic New York or Neapolitan-style pizzerias all around town. Having a snack slice of Italian goodness in a seaside town might not seem like a must-do meal, but Tampa, Florida, serves up plenty of savory options. You will be in pizza heaven as you fold up a slice from any one of these authentic pizzerias, forgetting you are not in the Old Country – or at least New York – for the meal.

How about a slice?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_51607c7ae3161db24003eea5fe564398.blob

I am a native Floridian born in Tampa and enjoying the opportunities in the sun, surf, and sand from one end of the state to the other. Each day is a gift of adventure, where I thrive in peace and walk in wisdom. Tomorrow is not promised, so I'm living today with zest and find joy sharing it with others. Thanks for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
559 followers
Loading

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Tampa, FL

Shore to Sea- 3 Charter Boat Fishing Trips in Tampa

Fishing Charter Boats/Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash. Growing up in the Tampa area, I was practically born with a Zebco fishing pole in my hand. There was seldom a day that my dad did not take us out on the water. A lifetime later, and I still love it.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Discovering the Beef in Tampa- Top 3 Historic Steakhouses

Life in Tampa, Florid offers sun and pleasant weather all year, beautiful turquoise blue skies, spectacular waterfront vistas, and family entertainment. Of course, Tampa is a laid-back city, so flip-flops and shorts are the norms, but Tampa is above the bar with extraordinary selections when it comes to steakhouses.Read full story

Bok Tower Gardens: Discover the Epitome of a Hidden Gem in Lake Wales

North façade of Singing TowerPhoto Source: Averette - Own work. Breathtaking is the best word I can use to describe the magnitude of beauty as my feet made their way into Bok Tower Gardens. Once again, I gaze in awe. Bok Tower Gardens is in Lake Wales, halfway between Tampa and Orlando in Florida. The Tower is on Iron Mountain, the loftiest part of the Floridian peninsular at almost 300 feet above sea level. As a native Floridian, this is one of those things I have the opportunity to experience more than once, and each time I find it more memorable than the time before.Read full story

Weekend Park Hopping at the Top Three Nature Parks in Kissimmee

Jet skiing full speed ahead/Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash. I like jet skis and airboats available in Kissimmee park areas. Ziplining is excellent for those days when you feel the need for a little extra adrenaline. If you're brave enough to try the warplane-flying experience, don't hesitate to go for it. No doubt, it'll be the memory of a lifetime. I survived, and surely you will also. So hold your breath and close your eyes if you must but go for it. You only live once.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Winging It In Orlando: 5 Favorite Places to Try

Naked chicken wingsPhoto by Rachel Claire from Pexels. Wings are one of the most popular meals in the US. During the Super Bowl, chicken wings, wings, and Buffalo wings are common among Americans. Millions of people eat the wings during the game night. It is almost a tradition. Wings and a cold beer are usually the order of the night. Wings are inexpensive and easy to shear, so they are an excellent choice for a group meal while watching sports.Read full story

Kayaking in Cypress Forest: Kissimmee's Secret Garden of Eden

The quiet, peaceful experience of kayaking is not only relaxing but can take you to new places all over the world. Suppose you're someone who loves adventure and loves to get outdoors. Yes, that is me. In that case, kayaking in Kissimmee, Florida, at the Cypress Forest is an excellent start for your next dream vacation or day getaway if you are a local. Cypress Forest is such an enchanting environment that I affectionately call it my Secret Garden of Eden.Read full story

Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour In Winter Haven

If you have a craving for sweets, then you'll want to feast your eyes on Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour in Winter Haven. Who can refuse gourmet desserts? I confess not me. I hear the cupcakes calling me now—time to head over to Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Skipper's Smokehouse Tampa's Iconic Live Music Venue

Skipper's SmokehousePhoto Source: Skipper's Smokehouse Facebook. Skipper's Smokehouse is an iconic live music venue located in the heart of Tampa, Florida. This 5-star smokehouse is known for its fantastic food and lively atmosphere and its diversity of music. Established in 1980, the origin of Skipper's is rich in history and delicious seafood. I think I'll have a double dose of both.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Create Memories at Lowry Park's Zoo Tampa for Family-Friendly Fun

ZooTampa @ Lowry ParkPhoto Source: By TampAGS, for AGS Media - Own work. If you grew up in the Tampa area, you might remember Lowry Park Zoo in the 1950s and all through to the 80s. It was my family's favorite way back then. I have so many wonderful memories of time shared with my brother and parents at Lowry Park Zoo. The excitement started the moment we arrived. First, we would race over to this gigantic rainbow bridge at the entrance. Then, after a few minutes of chasing each other back and forth, we would hear the usual from mom.Read full story

Osceola Works: The Initiative Striving to Save Kissimmee and the Surrounding Area's Economy

Struggling small business/Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels. Many businesses across the country suffered during this pandemic. As the lockdown subsides and Florida businesses begin reopening their doors, they’re scrambling to find enough staff to maintain regular hours and meet their more significant customer demand.Read full story
1 comments
Winter Park, FL

Enjoy Homemade Paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park and So Much More

Fresh fruit PaletasPhoto by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels. Cool off with homemade paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park. La Hacienda in Winter Park, Florida, is a great place to stop and pick up fresh meats and affordable groceries. However, if you time it right, you can also get terrific Mexican food for lunch or dinner and wrap up the night with delicious paletas. I can't promise you that I'll share mine. Way too delicious.Read full story
Merritt Island, FL

Launch Your NASA Space Adventure at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida

A few days ago, a writing friend of mine, Stephen Dalton, reminded me that July 20th was Space Exploration Day, and of course, that was just the push I needed to celebrate one more holiday. So the countdown began, and I launched to the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island. Ok, I didn't launch; I drove. Luckily for me, it is right around the corner from my home. So, off with the bathing suit and flip-flops, bring on the astronaut attire.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Going Back in Time With a Visit to Tampa Theatre - A Majestic Movie Palace

Tampa TheatrePhoto Source: By MarieG33 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. I was selected with a few other journalism geeks to attend a show at the Tampa Theatre in high school. As a small-town girl from Gibsonton, this was a big deal. From the moment that the teacher escorted our small group in, I was in awe of the architect, decor, and of course, the up close and personal view the theatre offered. From that night forward, I continued to expand my love of the theatre and make it a point to catch a show every chance that I get. Lucky me. Let's head on in to watch The Big Lebowski. I can't wait to see this old crime comedy in such a historic place.Read full story
Key West, FL

Spend a Weekend Get-Away In Key West Florida Close to Perfect and Far From Normal

Time for some relaxation /Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels. It doesn't get any better. Are you ready for a bit of weekend fun? A weekend in the Keys is like no other. As a native Floridian, I may take it for granted, but every chance I get, my bags are packed, and my body, soul, and spirit hit the Seven-mile Bridge with a straight shot for some weekend island life. Snorkeling, fishing, sun-worshipping, and sunset watching.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Serving History on a Plate in Tampa's Ybor City - Columbia Restaurant

Historic Columbia RestaurantPhoto by Meadow Marie on Unsplash. The Columbia Restaurant in Tampa is more than just a Spanish restaurant. It is one of the oldest restaurants in Florida and a symbol of perseverance. Finally, something older than me. I have been enjoying delicious meals at Columbia. I was resting comfortably in my mother's womb. This is one of those iconic places that my family has been frequenting for generations.Read full story
Key West, FL

Enjoying Key West Cuisine 10 Popular Delicacies the Locals Love and Where You Can Find Them

Coconut Palms in Key West /Photo by Nextvoyage from Pexels. Located in Southwestern Florida, Key West Florida is one of the most idyllic places you'll want to visit or reside. The island has the nickname Cayo Hueso (Spanish name meaning Bone Island) since Spanish explorers claim to have found human bones.Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Get Up Close and Personal With Gators and Crocs at Historic Gatorland in Orlando

Historic entrance at Gatorland/Photo Source: Bobak Ha'Eri. A day trip to historic family-owned Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Florida is known for two things: beaches and gators, so if you find yourself sitting around in Orlando or Kissimmee looking for something to do, then a day trip to a massive, alligator-themed adventure park is in the cards for sure. The park is 110 acres of gator-filled adventure with one-of-a-kind attractions that are sure to fill you with a sense of wonder and amazement. So are you ready to enjoy this adventure with me?Read full story
Tampa, FL

Savor Authentic Cuban Cigars at La Faraona Cigars in Ybor City's Historic District of Tampa

Have you always wanted to try authentic Cuban cigars?. Whether you're a regular smoker or you've never tried it, if you find yourself in Ybor City located in a historic district of Tampa, Florida, you must check out La Faraona Cigars for beautiful and expertly hand-rolled cigars. Perhaps you may want to head on over to La Faraona Cigars for indulgent, hand-rolled Cuban cigars. Let's get rolling.Read full story
1 comments
Poinciana, FL

Don Pepe Taqueria Offers Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Poinciana

Pepe Taqueria Mexican Cuisine/Photo Source: Trip Advisor. Don Pepe Taqueria is a popular restaurant in Poinciana, Florida, that serves excellent authentic Mexican cuisine in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere. One of Poinciana's newest and best Mexican restaurants, Don Pepe's is a warm, cozy spot that's perfect if you are eating alone, want to impress your date, give your family the authentic flavors of Mexico, or want to hang out with some friends and have a great time. The environment is fun and relaxing.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy