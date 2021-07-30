Weekend Park Hopping at the Top Three Nature Parks in Kissimmee

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBF6y_0bCCxupX00
Jet skiing full speed ahead/Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash

Nature and the adrenaline rush

I like jet skis and airboats available in Kissimmee park areas. Ziplining is excellent for those days when you feel the need for a little extra adrenaline. If you're brave enough to try the warplane-flying experience, don't hesitate to go for it. No doubt, it'll be the memory of a lifetime. I survived, and surely you will also. So hold your breath and close your eyes if you must but go for it. You only live once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmvQ8_0bCCxupX00

From a different perspective

I also enjoy nature as well as the more laid-back approach. Kissimmee is home to a range of beautiful parks. If you'd like to spend a weekend park hopping as I do in Kissimmee, Florida, three, in particular, are not to be missed: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Brownie Wise Park, and Shingle Creek Regional Park. Each one offers its own set of fun features you're sure to love as much as I do. There is something for everyone. I love them all.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

Lakefront Park sits on an expanse of land that dates back to the city's days as a major port and industrial hub. One of its four main docks on Lake Tohopekaliga from the 1880s eventually became the well-known Yacht Club. Lakefront Park was home to significant events after its establishment in 1926, including baseball games and the long-running Boatcade that drew hundreds of participants over the years.

Today, Lakefront Park is a natural attraction that feels like a world all its own despite its proximity to the action-packed part of the city. You can purchase snacks or bring treats for picnicking or grilling on the grounds. Few things are better than a picnic at the park. So bring on the hotdogs and chips. Follow me as I venture through the park's entrance; here is where the impressive rain gardens start. I'm fascinated at how they creatively use storm runoff to sustain the natural foliage.

From there, I wander over to Veterans Lawn, where the park's Bataan-Corregidor Memorial pays homage to World War II veterans. Not far away lies the Baffle Box that provides a peek underneath the garden where its stormwater filtration process occurs. This environmental conscience approach works well in Kissimmee, as the average annual rainfall is 52 inches per year.

A time capsule placed in the park on March 24, 1983, is scheduled to be opened on March 24, 2083. There's a particular nostalgia in knowing part of the city's history will live on into its future. It would be nice to be there for the capsule's opening though that's still more than 60 years away. If I make it that long I'll be the historical one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cRqf_0bCCxupX00
Brownie Wise Park/Photo By: FlaHarlock

Brownie Wise Park

Brownie Wise Park may not be as old as some of the other parks in the area, but it certainly has a history behind it. The park opened in 2017, paying tribute to Brownie Wise, the Tupperware company's most renowned salesperson. She made history as a divorced mom who overcame many challenges as she faced in the 1940s and '50s. She also made a name for herself as a woman in business and a marketing genius.

Wise lived on the shores of Lake Tohopekaliga for quite some time. She was responsible for bringing the Tupperware corporation to Osceola County. She helped to make the company what it ultimately became due to her creativity in marketing and sales. It was the Tupperware company that donated the money to Osceola County to develop the park.

As part of the Tupperware Island Conservation Area, the park offers a soothing escape from the city. I enjoy the hiking trails and picnicking in the shade of the pavilions. You can sit and watch the birds or view the park's natural beauty from the wildlife observation deck. There's also a place to launch canoes if you want to head out on the water. A canoe adventure puts you up close with nature. A Cottonmouth Moccasin snake or two may swim past you. It is best if you just let them do so. No worries, the alligators will take care of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mnw4B_0bCCxupX00

Shingle Creek Regional Park

Shingle Creek begins in Orlando and flows into Lake Tohopekaliga, the wonderful Florida landmarks setting. In 1890, the area was a hunting and fishing camp for a local family. The original Shingle Creek Cabin still stands today with a recent restoration.

Fishing and hiking are among the most popular family pastimes in the park. After I catch a few fish and tell stories about the one that got away, I always take advantage of the picnic areas while enjoying the trees and the calm. Canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals are available are bike rentals if you want to fast-track the trails. Next, you can explore an old cabin to look into what life was like back when the city wasn't so prominent, and the railroad was getting up and running.

Stepping outside the traditional box

Orlando and other cities throughout Florida get plenty of attention because of all their world-famous attractions. Still, Kissimmee Florida offers its unique range of things to do and places to see. The parks are among the most enjoyable and give the perfect way to enjoy all the natural marvels of the area.

Venture just outside the city to spend a few days park hopping with nature, and you'll see just how much fun it can be to step outside the traditional tourist box.

Trust me; Mickey Mouse will not mind.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_51607c7ae3161db24003eea5fe564398.blob

I am a native Floridian born in Tampa and enjoying the opportunities in the sun, surf, and sand from one end of the state to the other. Each day is a gift of adventure, where I thrive in peace and walk in wisdom. Tomorrow is not promised, so I'm living today with zest and find joy sharing it with others. Thanks for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
557 followers
Loading

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Tampa, FL

Shore to Sea- 3 Charter Boat Fishing Trips in Tampa

Fishing Charter Boats/Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash. Growing up in the Tampa area, I was practically born with a Zebco fishing pole in my hand. There was seldom a day that my dad did not take us out on the water. A lifetime later, and I still love it.Read full story

Grabbing a Slice in Tampa: 3 Popular Pizza Parlors

I'm a pizza junkie. Grabbing a slice of delicious pizza is one of the tremendous gustatory pleasures that just about everyone experiences. Choosing a fantastic pizzeria in Tampa is not too hard when you have a shortlist of the three best pizzeria locations in your neighborhood. From New York to Neapolitan, grabbing a tasty slice means it is party time. Bring on the pepperoni.Read full story

Discovering the Beef in Tampa- Top 3 Historic Steakhouses

Life in Tampa, Florid offers sun and pleasant weather all year, beautiful turquoise blue skies, spectacular waterfront vistas, and family entertainment. Of course, Tampa is a laid-back city, so flip-flops and shorts are the norms, but Tampa is above the bar with extraordinary selections when it comes to steakhouses.Read full story

Bok Tower Gardens: Discover the Epitome of a Hidden Gem in Lake Wales

North façade of Singing TowerPhoto Source: Averette - Own work. Breathtaking is the best word I can use to describe the magnitude of beauty as my feet made their way into Bok Tower Gardens. Once again, I gaze in awe. Bok Tower Gardens is in Lake Wales, halfway between Tampa and Orlando in Florida. The Tower is on Iron Mountain, the loftiest part of the Floridian peninsular at almost 300 feet above sea level. As a native Floridian, this is one of those things I have the opportunity to experience more than once, and each time I find it more memorable than the time before.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Winging It In Orlando: 5 Favorite Places to Try

Naked chicken wingsPhoto by Rachel Claire from Pexels. Wings are one of the most popular meals in the US. During the Super Bowl, chicken wings, wings, and Buffalo wings are common among Americans. Millions of people eat the wings during the game night. It is almost a tradition. Wings and a cold beer are usually the order of the night. Wings are inexpensive and easy to shear, so they are an excellent choice for a group meal while watching sports.Read full story

Kayaking in Cypress Forest: Kissimmee's Secret Garden of Eden

The quiet, peaceful experience of kayaking is not only relaxing but can take you to new places all over the world. Suppose you're someone who loves adventure and loves to get outdoors. Yes, that is me. In that case, kayaking in Kissimmee, Florida, at the Cypress Forest is an excellent start for your next dream vacation or day getaway if you are a local. Cypress Forest is such an enchanting environment that I affectionately call it my Secret Garden of Eden.Read full story

Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour In Winter Haven

If you have a craving for sweets, then you'll want to feast your eyes on Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour in Winter Haven. Who can refuse gourmet desserts? I confess not me. I hear the cupcakes calling me now—time to head over to Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour.Read full story

Skipper's Smokehouse Tampa's Iconic Live Music Venue

Skipper's SmokehousePhoto Source: Skipper's Smokehouse Facebook. Skipper's Smokehouse is an iconic live music venue located in the heart of Tampa, Florida. This 5-star smokehouse is known for its fantastic food and lively atmosphere and its diversity of music. Established in 1980, the origin of Skipper's is rich in history and delicious seafood. I think I'll have a double dose of both.Read full story

Create Memories at Lowry Park's Zoo Tampa for Family-Friendly Fun

ZooTampa @ Lowry ParkPhoto Source: By TampAGS, for AGS Media - Own work. If you grew up in the Tampa area, you might remember Lowry Park Zoo in the 1950s and all through to the 80s. It was my family's favorite way back then. I have so many wonderful memories of time shared with my brother and parents at Lowry Park Zoo. The excitement started the moment we arrived. First, we would race over to this gigantic rainbow bridge at the entrance. Then, after a few minutes of chasing each other back and forth, we would hear the usual from mom.Read full story

Osceola Works: The Initiative Striving to Save Kissimmee and the Surrounding Area's Economy

Struggling small business/Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels. Many businesses across the country suffered during this pandemic. As the lockdown subsides and Florida businesses begin reopening their doors, they’re scrambling to find enough staff to maintain regular hours and meet their more significant customer demand.Read full story
1 comments
Winter Park, FL

Enjoy Homemade Paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park and So Much More

Fresh fruit PaletasPhoto by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels. Cool off with homemade paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park. La Hacienda in Winter Park, Florida, is a great place to stop and pick up fresh meats and affordable groceries. However, if you time it right, you can also get terrific Mexican food for lunch or dinner and wrap up the night with delicious paletas. I can't promise you that I'll share mine. Way too delicious.Read full story
Merritt Island, FL

Launch Your NASA Space Adventure at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida

A few days ago, a writing friend of mine, Stephen Dalton, reminded me that July 20th was Space Exploration Day, and of course, that was just the push I needed to celebrate one more holiday. So the countdown began, and I launched to the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island. Ok, I didn't launch; I drove. Luckily for me, it is right around the corner from my home. So, off with the bathing suit and flip-flops, bring on the astronaut attire.Read full story

Going Back in Time With a Visit to Tampa Theatre - A Majestic Movie Palace

Tampa TheatrePhoto Source: By MarieG33 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. I was selected with a few other journalism geeks to attend a show at the Tampa Theatre in high school. As a small-town girl from Gibsonton, this was a big deal. From the moment that the teacher escorted our small group in, I was in awe of the architect, decor, and of course, the up close and personal view the theatre offered. From that night forward, I continued to expand my love of the theatre and make it a point to catch a show every chance that I get. Lucky me. Let's head on in to watch The Big Lebowski. I can't wait to see this old crime comedy in such a historic place.Read full story
Key West, FL

Spend a Weekend Get-Away In Key West Florida Close to Perfect and Far From Normal

Time for some relaxation /Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels. It doesn't get any better. Are you ready for a bit of weekend fun? A weekend in the Keys is like no other. As a native Floridian, I may take it for granted, but every chance I get, my bags are packed, and my body, soul, and spirit hit the Seven-mile Bridge with a straight shot for some weekend island life. Snorkeling, fishing, sun-worshipping, and sunset watching.Read full story

Serving History on a Plate in Tampa's Ybor City - Columbia Restaurant

Historic Columbia RestaurantPhoto by Meadow Marie on Unsplash. The Columbia Restaurant in Tampa is more than just a Spanish restaurant. It is one of the oldest restaurants in Florida and a symbol of perseverance. Finally, something older than me. I have been enjoying delicious meals at Columbia. I was resting comfortably in my mother's womb. This is one of those iconic places that my family has been frequenting for generations.Read full story
Key West, FL

Enjoying Key West Cuisine 10 Popular Delicacies the Locals Love and Where You Can Find Them

Coconut Palms in Key West /Photo by Nextvoyage from Pexels. Located in Southwestern Florida, Key West Florida is one of the most idyllic places you'll want to visit or reside. The island has the nickname Cayo Hueso (Spanish name meaning Bone Island) since Spanish explorers claim to have found human bones.Read full story
2 comments

Get Up Close and Personal With Gators and Crocs at Historic Gatorland in Orlando

Historic entrance at Gatorland/Photo Source: Bobak Ha'Eri. A day trip to historic family-owned Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Florida is known for two things: beaches and gators, so if you find yourself sitting around in Orlando or Kissimmee looking for something to do, then a day trip to a massive, alligator-themed adventure park is in the cards for sure. The park is 110 acres of gator-filled adventure with one-of-a-kind attractions that are sure to fill you with a sense of wonder and amazement. So are you ready to enjoy this adventure with me?Read full story
Tampa, FL

Savor Authentic Cuban Cigars at La Faraona Cigars in Ybor City's Historic District of Tampa

Have you always wanted to try authentic Cuban cigars?. Whether you're a regular smoker or you've never tried it, if you find yourself in Ybor City located in a historic district of Tampa, Florida, you must check out La Faraona Cigars for beautiful and expertly hand-rolled cigars. Perhaps you may want to head on over to La Faraona Cigars for indulgent, hand-rolled Cuban cigars. Let's get rolling.Read full story
1 comments

Don Pepe Taqueria Offers Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Poinciana

Pepe Taqueria Mexican Cuisine/Photo Source: Trip Advisor. Don Pepe Taqueria is a popular restaurant in Poinciana, Florida, that serves excellent authentic Mexican cuisine in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere. One of Poinciana's newest and best Mexican restaurants, Don Pepe's is a warm, cozy spot that's perfect if you are eating alone, want to impress your date, give your family the authentic flavors of Mexico, or want to hang out with some friends and have a great time. The environment is fun and relaxing.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy