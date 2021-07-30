Weekend Park Hopping at the Top Three Nature Parks in Kissimmee

Jet skiing full speed ahead/ Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash

Nature and the adrenaline rush

I like jet skis and airboats available in Kissimmee park areas. Ziplining is excellent for those days when you feel the need for a little extra adrenaline. If you're brave enough to try the warplane-flying experience, don't hesitate to go for it. No doubt, it'll be the memory of a lifetime. I survived, and surely you will also. So hold your breath and close your eyes if you must but go for it. You only live once.

Picnic in the park/ Photo by Calvin Lee on Unsplash

From a different perspective

I also enjoy nature as well as the more laid-back approach. Kissimmee is home to a range of beautiful parks. If you'd like to spend a weekend park hopping as I do in Kissimmee, Florida, three, in particular, are not to be missed: Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Brownie Wise Park, and Shingle Creek Regional Park. Each one offers its own set of fun features you're sure to love as much as I do. There is something for everyone. I love them all.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

Lakefront Park sits on an expanse of land that dates back to the city's days as a major port and industrial hub. One of its four main docks on Lake Tohopekaliga from the 1880s eventually became the well-known Yacht Club. Lakefront Park was home to significant events after its establishment in 1926, including baseball games and the long-running Boatcade that drew hundreds of participants over the years.

Today, Lakefront Park is a natural attraction that feels like a world all its own despite its proximity to the action-packed part of the city. You can purchase snacks or bring treats for picnicking or grilling on the grounds. Few things are better than a picnic at the park. So bring on the hotdogs and chips. Follow me as I venture through the park's entrance; here is where the impressive rain gardens start. I'm fascinated at how they creatively use storm runoff to sustain the natural foliage.

From there, I wander over to Veterans Lawn, where the park's Bataan-Corregidor Memorial pays homage to World War II veterans. Not far away lies the Baffle Box that provides a peek underneath the garden where its stormwater filtration process occurs. This environmental conscience approach works well in Kissimmee, as the average annual rainfall is 52 inches per year.

A time capsule placed in the park on March 24, 1983, is scheduled to be opened on March 24, 2083. There's a particular nostalgia in knowing part of the city's history will live on into its future. It would be nice to be there for the capsule's opening though that's still more than 60 years away. If I make it that long I'll be the historical one.

Brownie Wise Park/ Photo By: FlaHarlock

Brownie Wise Park

Brownie Wise Park may not be as old as some of the other parks in the area, but it certainly has a history behind it. The park opened in 2017, paying tribute to Brownie Wise, the Tupperware company's most renowned salesperson. She made history as a divorced mom who overcame many challenges as she faced in the 1940s and '50s. She also made a name for herself as a woman in business and a marketing genius.

Wise lived on the shores of Lake Tohopekaliga for quite some time. She was responsible for bringing the Tupperware corporation to Osceola County. She helped to make the company what it ultimately became due to her creativity in marketing and sales. It was the Tupperware company that donated the money to Osceola County to develop the park.

As part of the Tupperware Island Conservation Area, the park offers a soothing escape from the city. I enjoy the hiking trails and picnicking in the shade of the pavilions. You can sit and watch the birds or view the park's natural beauty from the wildlife observation deck. There's also a place to launch canoes if you want to head out on the water. A canoe adventure puts you up close with nature. A Cottonmouth Moccasin snake or two may swim past you. It is best if you just let them do so. No worries, the alligators will take care of them.

Biking in the park/ Photo by Nick Rickert on Unsplash

Shingle Creek Regional Park

Shingle Creek begins in Orlando and flows into Lake Tohopekaliga, the wonderful Florida landmarks setting. In 1890, the area was a hunting and fishing camp for a local family. The original Shingle Creek Cabin still stands today with a recent restoration.

Fishing and hiking are among the most popular family pastimes in the park. After I catch a few fish and tell stories about the one that got away, I always take advantage of the picnic areas while enjoying the trees and the calm. Canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals are available are bike rentals if you want to fast-track the trails. Next, you can explore an old cabin to look into what life was like back when the city wasn't so prominent, and the railroad was getting up and running.

Stepping outside the traditional box

Orlando and other cities throughout Florida get plenty of attention because of all their world-famous attractions. Still, Kissimmee Florida offers its unique range of things to do and places to see. The parks are among the most enjoyable and give the perfect way to enjoy all the natural marvels of the area.

Venture just outside the city to spend a few days park hopping with nature, and you'll see just how much fun it can be to step outside the traditional tourist box.

Trust me; Mickey Mouse will not mind.

