Tampa, FL

Discovering the Beef in Tampa- Top 3 Historic Steakhouses

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpQon_0bBpjpmw00

Finding the beef

Life in Tampa, Florid offers sun and pleasant weather all year, beautiful turquoise blue skies, spectacular waterfront vistas, and family entertainment. Of course, Tampa is a laid-back city, so flip-flops and shorts are the norms, but Tampa is above the bar with extraordinary selections when it comes to steakhouses.

The food scene here is vibrant, with fabulous seaside cafes, elegant bistros, and authentic Cuban restaurants. With Florida ranked 11th nationwide in beef cattle production, there is no scarcity of outstanding steakhouses around the state, and Tampa unquestionably has its fair proportion. But, as an avid food connoisseur, I can tell you they are all good in their unique way.

In my analysis, after dining in almost two dozen steakhouses in Tampa, these are my top three favorite historic steakhouses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CY3ON_0bBpjpmw00
Steak with pepper and garlic rub/Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

#1: Bern's Steak House

  • Address: 1208 South Howard Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
  • Phone: 813-251-2421
  • Hours: Sun - Thu: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Fri & Sat: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Bern's Steak House, a renowned, old-world institution, can be located in the trendy SoHo district. Bern's, one of Tampa's best-known restaurants, is an essential part of the area's history. It is the town's most popular place to grab a thick, flavorful steak. In addition, the locals flock to experience special events; Bern's is also globally recognized for its world-class wine selection. So a visit here is sure to be a memorable one. My family loves this place, so many of our special occasion moments we celebrate here. I have never been disappointed at Bern's and tonight was no exception. The meal was a delicacy to my taste buds, and the ambiance euphoric.

Bern and Gert, the proprietors of Bern's Steak House, got married in 1950. After visiting Bern's aunt, who owned a Chinese restaurant in Tampa, Florida, in 1951, Bern swore to himself to never run a restaurant business as he watched his aunt toil tirelessly for over 40 years. Unfortunately, lack of finances turned a visit into a permanent home – they never intended to stay in Tampa. The business initially meant to be an ice-cream parlor started as a luncheonette due to limited resources; later on, they added other meals. After running this business successfully, they then moved to their current location, 1208 S. Howard Ave.

Having started as a beer haven, the landlord's restrictions on alcohol sales had them convert the place to a restaurant, with both Bern and Gert working tirelessly, multi-tasking to run the business, seven days a week. They later grew from a 40-seater to a 350-seater guest capacity. In 2002, Bern passed on, and Gert followed 18 years later. To date, their son David continues the Bern's Steak House traditions.

This venerable steak house has been family-owned since 1956 and is devoted to providing its customers with a unique culinary experience. It is famous for its top-quality meals, exceptional attention to detail, and perfect service. With its expertly aged steaks, globally acclaimed dessert zone, and one of the world's most significant wine collections, you will embark on a culinary odyssey that personifies Bern's like an experience, not just a meal.

All of the steaks they serve, from T-Bones, Delmonico's to strips and porterhouses, are prime USDA, dry-aged in-house for just over a month, to two months. Then, the steaks are trimmed and chopped to order before being charbroiled over natural lump charcoal.

My steak of choice was the Delmonico. It was so tender I needed only a butter knife to slice it.

Another day another filet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Iu8n_0bBpjpmw00

#2: Charley's Steakhouse and Market Fresh Seafood

  • Address: 4444 W. Cypress St. Tampa, FL 33607
  • Phone: 813-353-9706
  • Hours: Sun - Thu: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Fri & Sat: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Charley's Steakhouse, situated between Westshore & Lois, is locally owned and is family-operated. Charley's was nominated as America's #1 steakhouse and listed on the Top 10 Tampa Bay Restaurants List for Valentine's Day, Wine List, and Steakhouse Restaurants. Charley's Steakhouse, named after Charley Woodsby, the co-creator of Red Lobster, which he sold to General Mills in 1970, and the founder of Talk of the Town Restaurant Group, the steakhouses corporate parent.

I found Charley's Steakhouse to be the place to go for the best surf and turf in Tampa, Florida. The only decision you'll have to make here is to order a Kobe, bison, or naturally organic steak. I recommend going when you're starving and getting all three! Oh, and their dessert is excellent too. Don't miss out on the sweet butter cake; it's tantalizing.

Charley's delicious and delicate steaks are all hormone-free, top quality, dry-aged in-house for a month to a month and a half, and manually cut by their management team daily. Their steaks are uniquely flame-grilled over a 1200-degree open pit and vary from delicate loin brochette to New York strip, T-bone, porterhouse, and filet mignon and satisfy even the pickiest of steak connoisseurs.

What makes their steaks unique is the 30-hour seasoning process they undergo before fire-grilling. Another signature is their wine menu, which is a $500,000 inventory stored in a private basement.

Chicken breast, lamb chops, pork chops, and veal are among the other meat alternatives available. Charley's seafood selection, whether blackened, bronzed, or oak-grilled, is fresh from the Gulf of Mexico and is sustainable, so go ahead and order their delicious lobster tail, crab, or shrimp to go with your steak.

And yet another steak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4p4l_0bBpjpmw00

#3: Ruth's Chris Steak House

  • Address: 1700 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
  • Phone: 813-282-1118
  • Hours: Mon - Thu: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Fri - Sat: 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
  • Sun: 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ruth's Chris Steak House, positioned in Tampa, Florida, on Westshore Boulevard, is a recognized steakhouse that consistently provides a pleasant and welcoming dining experience and brands itself as the "Home of Serious Steaks." So it was easy to see this was indeed home to some serious steaks. The specially seasoned butter made way for an extra moist Ribeye, but I think one of my favorites aspects was the sizzling sound from the too hot to touch platter that it was served on.

Back in 1965, when women couldn't make any fiscal choices without their husband's consent, single mother of two, 38-year-old Ruth Fertel, dubbed the "First Lady of Steak," took a tremendous gamble. She had seen an advertisement for a steakhouse for sale, and, against all counsel, she mortgaged her home to facilitate the purchase. As a result, Chris Steak House, with a seating capacity of 60, found a new owner.

She taught herself the ways of the restaurant business, redefining the hospitality industry as a result of the many challenges she faced along the way. To date, warm hospitality and perfect steak remain the mainstay of Ruth's Chris Steak House, one of the top steakhouses in Tampa, Florida.

With a happy hour on Monday through Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and on Sundays from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, a single visit to the comfy Tampa edition is sufficient to have you experience this restaurant in its fullness. A dollop of butter produces the distinguishing sizzle of their steaks poured on the hot-from-the-oven slices, cooked in their iconic 1800-degree customized broiler. Plus, when your meal of choice, served on 500-degree plates, is placed on your table, it'll still be sputtering.

Entrees are presented à la carte, with side dishes ordered separately in a family-style format. So snuggle in with an old classic, such as their 3-course traditional dinner featuring a custom-aged, corn-fed USDA prime beef cut and one of the seasonal wines as an accompaniment. Or, you may select a "Ruth's Classic," which encompasses a limited selection of appetizers, entrées, sides, and desserts for a set fee.

"A mighty Porterhouse steak an inch and a half thick, hot and sputtering from the griddle; dusted with fragrant pepper; enriched with little melting bits of butter ofthe most impeachable freshness and genuiness; the precious juices of the meat trickling out and joining the gravy, archipelagoed with mushrooms; a township or two of tender , yellowish fat gracing an out-lying disrict of this ample county of beefsteak; the long white bone which divides the sirloin from the tenderlolin still in its place." -Mark Twain-

I found the beef.

Now, are you ready to toss that celery stick aside and devour some steak?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_51607c7ae3161db24003eea5fe564398.blob

I am a native Floridian born in Tampa and enjoying the opportunities in the sun, surf, and sand from one end of the state to the other. Each day is a gift of adventure, where I thrive in peace and walk in wisdom. Tomorrow is not promised, so I'm living today with zest and find joy sharing it with others. Thanks for reading my work and joining me on the journey.

Kissimmee, FL
559 followers
Loading

More from Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Tampa, FL

Shore to Sea- 3 Charter Boat Fishing Trips in Tampa

Fishing Charter Boats/Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash. Growing up in the Tampa area, I was practically born with a Zebco fishing pole in my hand. There was seldom a day that my dad did not take us out on the water. A lifetime later, and I still love it.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Grabbing a Slice in Tampa: 3 Popular Pizza Parlors

I'm a pizza junkie. Grabbing a slice of delicious pizza is one of the tremendous gustatory pleasures that just about everyone experiences. Choosing a fantastic pizzeria in Tampa is not too hard when you have a shortlist of the three best pizzeria locations in your neighborhood. From New York to Neapolitan, grabbing a tasty slice means it is party time. Bring on the pepperoni.Read full story

Bok Tower Gardens: Discover the Epitome of a Hidden Gem in Lake Wales

North façade of Singing TowerPhoto Source: Averette - Own work. Breathtaking is the best word I can use to describe the magnitude of beauty as my feet made their way into Bok Tower Gardens. Once again, I gaze in awe. Bok Tower Gardens is in Lake Wales, halfway between Tampa and Orlando in Florida. The Tower is on Iron Mountain, the loftiest part of the Floridian peninsular at almost 300 feet above sea level. As a native Floridian, this is one of those things I have the opportunity to experience more than once, and each time I find it more memorable than the time before.Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Weekend Park Hopping at the Top Three Nature Parks in Kissimmee

Jet skiing full speed ahead/Photo by Yuriy Bogdanov on Unsplash. I like jet skis and airboats available in Kissimmee park areas. Ziplining is excellent for those days when you feel the need for a little extra adrenaline. If you're brave enough to try the warplane-flying experience, don't hesitate to go for it. No doubt, it'll be the memory of a lifetime. I survived, and surely you will also. So hold your breath and close your eyes if you must but go for it. You only live once.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Winging It In Orlando: 5 Favorite Places to Try

Naked chicken wingsPhoto by Rachel Claire from Pexels. Wings are one of the most popular meals in the US. During the Super Bowl, chicken wings, wings, and Buffalo wings are common among Americans. Millions of people eat the wings during the game night. It is almost a tradition. Wings and a cold beer are usually the order of the night. Wings are inexpensive and easy to shear, so they are an excellent choice for a group meal while watching sports.Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Kayaking in Cypress Forest: Kissimmee's Secret Garden of Eden

The quiet, peaceful experience of kayaking is not only relaxing but can take you to new places all over the world. Suppose you're someone who loves adventure and loves to get outdoors. Yes, that is me. In that case, kayaking in Kissimmee, Florida, at the Cypress Forest is an excellent start for your next dream vacation or day getaway if you are a local. Cypress Forest is such an enchanting environment that I affectionately call it my Secret Garden of Eden.Read full story

Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour In Winter Haven

If you have a craving for sweets, then you'll want to feast your eyes on Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour in Winter Haven. Who can refuse gourmet desserts? I confess not me. I hear the cupcakes calling me now—time to head over to Ciro's Sweet Tooth Dessert Tour.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Skipper's Smokehouse Tampa's Iconic Live Music Venue

Skipper's SmokehousePhoto Source: Skipper's Smokehouse Facebook. Skipper's Smokehouse is an iconic live music venue located in the heart of Tampa, Florida. This 5-star smokehouse is known for its fantastic food and lively atmosphere and its diversity of music. Established in 1980, the origin of Skipper's is rich in history and delicious seafood. I think I'll have a double dose of both.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Create Memories at Lowry Park's Zoo Tampa for Family-Friendly Fun

ZooTampa @ Lowry ParkPhoto Source: By TampAGS, for AGS Media - Own work. If you grew up in the Tampa area, you might remember Lowry Park Zoo in the 1950s and all through to the 80s. It was my family's favorite way back then. I have so many wonderful memories of time shared with my brother and parents at Lowry Park Zoo. The excitement started the moment we arrived. First, we would race over to this gigantic rainbow bridge at the entrance. Then, after a few minutes of chasing each other back and forth, we would hear the usual from mom.Read full story
Kissimmee, FL

Osceola Works: The Initiative Striving to Save Kissimmee and the Surrounding Area's Economy

Struggling small business/Photo by Tim Mossholder from Pexels. Many businesses across the country suffered during this pandemic. As the lockdown subsides and Florida businesses begin reopening their doors, they’re scrambling to find enough staff to maintain regular hours and meet their more significant customer demand.Read full story
1 comments
Winter Park, FL

Enjoy Homemade Paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park and So Much More

Fresh fruit PaletasPhoto by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels. Cool off with homemade paletas at La Hacienda in Winter Park. La Hacienda in Winter Park, Florida, is a great place to stop and pick up fresh meats and affordable groceries. However, if you time it right, you can also get terrific Mexican food for lunch or dinner and wrap up the night with delicious paletas. I can't promise you that I'll share mine. Way too delicious.Read full story
Merritt Island, FL

Launch Your NASA Space Adventure at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida

A few days ago, a writing friend of mine, Stephen Dalton, reminded me that July 20th was Space Exploration Day, and of course, that was just the push I needed to celebrate one more holiday. So the countdown began, and I launched to the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island. Ok, I didn't launch; I drove. Luckily for me, it is right around the corner from my home. So, off with the bathing suit and flip-flops, bring on the astronaut attire.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Going Back in Time With a Visit to Tampa Theatre - A Majestic Movie Palace

Tampa TheatrePhoto Source: By MarieG33 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. I was selected with a few other journalism geeks to attend a show at the Tampa Theatre in high school. As a small-town girl from Gibsonton, this was a big deal. From the moment that the teacher escorted our small group in, I was in awe of the architect, decor, and of course, the up close and personal view the theatre offered. From that night forward, I continued to expand my love of the theatre and make it a point to catch a show every chance that I get. Lucky me. Let's head on in to watch The Big Lebowski. I can't wait to see this old crime comedy in such a historic place.Read full story
Key West, FL

Spend a Weekend Get-Away In Key West Florida Close to Perfect and Far From Normal

Time for some relaxation /Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh from Pexels. It doesn't get any better. Are you ready for a bit of weekend fun? A weekend in the Keys is like no other. As a native Floridian, I may take it for granted, but every chance I get, my bags are packed, and my body, soul, and spirit hit the Seven-mile Bridge with a straight shot for some weekend island life. Snorkeling, fishing, sun-worshipping, and sunset watching.Read full story
Tampa, FL

Serving History on a Plate in Tampa's Ybor City - Columbia Restaurant

Historic Columbia RestaurantPhoto by Meadow Marie on Unsplash. The Columbia Restaurant in Tampa is more than just a Spanish restaurant. It is one of the oldest restaurants in Florida and a symbol of perseverance. Finally, something older than me. I have been enjoying delicious meals at Columbia. I was resting comfortably in my mother's womb. This is one of those iconic places that my family has been frequenting for generations.Read full story
Key West, FL

Enjoying Key West Cuisine 10 Popular Delicacies the Locals Love and Where You Can Find Them

Coconut Palms in Key West /Photo by Nextvoyage from Pexels. Located in Southwestern Florida, Key West Florida is one of the most idyllic places you'll want to visit or reside. The island has the nickname Cayo Hueso (Spanish name meaning Bone Island) since Spanish explorers claim to have found human bones.Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Get Up Close and Personal With Gators and Crocs at Historic Gatorland in Orlando

Historic entrance at Gatorland/Photo Source: Bobak Ha'Eri. A day trip to historic family-owned Gatorland in Orlando, Florida. Florida is known for two things: beaches and gators, so if you find yourself sitting around in Orlando or Kissimmee looking for something to do, then a day trip to a massive, alligator-themed adventure park is in the cards for sure. The park is 110 acres of gator-filled adventure with one-of-a-kind attractions that are sure to fill you with a sense of wonder and amazement. So are you ready to enjoy this adventure with me?Read full story
Tampa, FL

Savor Authentic Cuban Cigars at La Faraona Cigars in Ybor City's Historic District of Tampa

Have you always wanted to try authentic Cuban cigars?. Whether you're a regular smoker or you've never tried it, if you find yourself in Ybor City located in a historic district of Tampa, Florida, you must check out La Faraona Cigars for beautiful and expertly hand-rolled cigars. Perhaps you may want to head on over to La Faraona Cigars for indulgent, hand-rolled Cuban cigars. Let's get rolling.Read full story
1 comments
Poinciana, FL

Don Pepe Taqueria Offers Authentic Mexican Cuisine in Poinciana

Pepe Taqueria Mexican Cuisine/Photo Source: Trip Advisor. Don Pepe Taqueria is a popular restaurant in Poinciana, Florida, that serves excellent authentic Mexican cuisine in a quaint, family-friendly atmosphere. One of Poinciana's newest and best Mexican restaurants, Don Pepe's is a warm, cozy spot that's perfect if you are eating alone, want to impress your date, give your family the authentic flavors of Mexico, or want to hang out with some friends and have a great time. The environment is fun and relaxing.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy