Serving History on a Plate in Tampa's Ybor City - Columbia Restaurant

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Historic Columbia RestaurantPhoto by Meadow Marie on Unsplash

A symbol of perseverance

The Columbia Restaurant in Tampa is more than just a Spanish restaurant. It is one of the oldest restaurants in Florida and a symbol of perseverance. Finally, something older than me. I have been enjoying delicious meals at Columbia. I was resting comfortably in my mother's womb. This is one of those iconic places that my family has been frequenting for generations.

When the Columbia Restaurant opened in 1905, the prices were a little different from today, but the food quality has remained the same.

Take a trip back in time 1905 menu prices.

  • Chicken & Yellow Rice "Ybor," Boliche (eye round of beef) or Merluza "Russian Style" for $2.95
  • Columbia's Original "1905 Salad" for $1.95
  • Sangria for 95¢ & coffee for 5¢
  • Dessert Flan for 50¢

The Columbia Restaurant in Tampa is not your average Spanish restaurant. Instead, it represents an entire legacy. The Columbia Restaurant has been around for more than a century, so you can expect fantastic service and delicious meals that the restaurant has perfected over the decades. I have celebrated here for almost every major event in my life, including a friend's divorce. Yes, she was happy.

You might have visited some of the other Columbia Restaurants in other places. However, the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City/Tampa has a unique charm that you won't find anywhere else.

History of Columbia Restaurant

The restaurant's story is a story of six generations. The Columbia Restaurant was founded in 1905 by Casimiro Hernandez, Sr. in the historic Ybor City in Tampa. It started as a 60-seat corner café, primarily serving Cuban sandwiches and coffee.

In 1919, as the Prohibition Movement threatened the small café, Casimiro Hernandez decided to merge with the next-door restaurant. The same year, Hernandez's son, Casimiro Jr., joined the business and took over operations after his father's death in 1929. And so began the restaurant's journey to take over Tampa as one of the most famous Spanish restaurants. Mission accomplished.

Casimiro Jr. had a different vision, a more grandeur vision for the restaurant, and so, in 1935, he made the first-ever air-conditioned dining room. Then, in 1953, when Casimiro Jr. started losing his health, his daughter Adela and her husband Cesar took over the restaurant's duties.

The late 1950s and 1960s were indeed a test of perseverance for the whole city of Ybor City/Tampa area, but Columbia Restaurant came out even stronger than before. In 1992, after Cesar's death, his sons Richard and Casey took over the restaurant. Today, Richard and Casey's children and their children are involved in the restaurant, representing the sixth generation.

All you need to know about visiting Columbia Restaurant

Here are a couple of things to know about the restaurant that will have you adding it to your itinerary the next time you visit the historic Ybor City in Tampa.

King's dining roomPhoto Source: Columbia Restaurant

The décor

Stepping into the Columbia Restaurant feels like you have stepped into another world or transported yourself somehow to Spain. While the entire restaurant has an impressive structure with wide-open halls, balconies, tall pillars, and chandeliers to create a majestic vibe, it's the artwork that steals the show.

The Siboney Room showcases some beautiful tapestries, antiques, and water fountains as well. The highlight of the restaurant is the endless, colorful tiles, though. The exterior features hand-painted tiles from Seville, which is a marvel to look at on its own and a great picture spot as well.

Inside, you will find gorgeous stained glass windows and even more colorful tiles, this time with stories, in the Don Quixote Room.

Spanish entréePhoto by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

When only the best will do

  • Named One of America’s Most Historic Restaurants by USA Today.
  • Distinguished Restaurants of North America (DiRoNA) Award of Excellence
  • Golden Spoon: One of the Top 25 Restaurants in Florida Florida Trend
  • Best of Award of Excellence for Spectacular Wine List Selection Wine Spectator
  • "If you cherish your palate, visit the Columbia.” Southern Living
  • “The Cuban sandwiches are melty masterpieces, the '1905' Salad, a citywide obsession.” – “Every Day with Rachael Ray”
  • All-American Icon and Fine Dining Hall of Fame – Nation’s Restaurant News
  • Florida’s Oldest Restaurant℠ and Largest Spanish Restaurant in the World – Florida House Resolution 9013
  • Our Favorite Romantic Restaurant – Southern Living

The Food

Eventually, it all comes down to the food. After all, you are in a restaurant. And I am happy to inform you that Columbia Restaurant doesn't disappoint in this regard either. They have a comprehensive menu with many options. There are fantastic soups, salads, tapas, entrees, and even desserts.

They have an extensive collection of wines as well to pair with the excellent food. What's more, their menu includes gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options as well. Some of my favorite items include the Boliche with yellow rice. The flavors and tenderness will radiate throughout your taste buds. It is definitely one of my most popular selections. Nine out of ten times, I get it.

Entertainment

The Columbia Restaurant prides itself on its great entertainment as well. Its ties with the performing arts and entertainment go way back, and they have indeed stuck to their roots in that regard.

You can witness a captivating performance by the Fire of Flamenco, a fantastic dance troupe, every day except Sunday. Besides that, there's live music from the Dick Rivers band and live entertainment in the Tapas Bar.

Flamenco DancerPhoto SourceTampaBayFlamencohttps://www.facebook.com

Hours of operation

The restaurant is serving delicious food seven days a week during these times:

  • Monday through Thursday, from 11 am to 9 pm.
  • Friday to Saturday, from 11 am to 10 pm.
  • Sunday, from 11.30 am to 9 pm.

Reservations

It's not necessary to make reservations at the restaurant. But it is good to do so as the restaurant fills up most of the time. Again, the early bird gets the worm or, in this case, the best seat in the house.

If you don't have a prior reservation, you can wait at the bar; the bartenders are friendly and offer the best-personalized service. Cheers!

Final thoughts

If you are looking for authentic Cuban and Spanish food, along with some history and charm, the Columbia Restaurant will be more than enough to satisfy your needs. You will find yourself going for the food and staying for the beautiful art, entertainment, and authentic vibe.

It is more than dining; it is an experience.

Now that you know why I love this place so much, I hope to see you there soon.

