Enjoying Key West Cuisine 10 Popular Delicacies the Locals Love and Where You Can Find Them

Coconut Palms in Key West / Photo by Nextvoyage from Pexels

Are we there yet?

Located in Southwestern Florida, Key West Florida is one of the most idyllic places you'll want to visit or reside. The island has the nickname Cayo Hueso (Spanish name meaning Bone Island) since Spanish explorers claim to have found human bones.

Some of us locals are undecided if we believe the part about the human bones, but then again, great-grandpa went fishing and never returned home.

Visitors and residents alike can enjoy activities such as; fishing, diving, scuba diving, exotic plant and animal life on the rocky islands, and the local cuisine from Cuba, whose influence you can still taste today.

Cuban food heritage has contributed to some of the Florida Keys' legendary foods. For decades now, West Keys has been well-renowned for exquisite restaurants and delicacies for the locals and tourists. Here are several popular selections that my family has been enjoying for years.

By the way, get ready to belt out a few tunes with me because it is not Key West without a little Jimmy Buffet.

It is how I work up an appetite.

"Come Monday, it'll be alright. Come Monday, I'll be holding you tight. I spent four lonely days in a brown L.A. haze, and I just want you back by my side." -Jimmy Buffet-

Time to eat

The Key West Pink Shrimp

They are caught locally on Key West, Florida ( the coral sands or clear waters). They are then prepared as a savory dish, eaten as a sandwich with bacon, Swiss cheese, coconut-dipped shrimp, drunken shrimp, and many more. You can also get them as peel-and-eats or steamed in full buckets at places like Half Shell Raw Bar or The Alonzo's. I would recommend the Schooner Wharf Bar, Islamorada Shrimp Shack, The Fish House, or The Island Fish Company Restaurant and Tiki Bar because they have some of the best pink shrimp recipes. Once you have made it to Key West, Florida, you must try these delicious crustaceans. I promise I'll make the family share with you.

Grilled shrimp / Photo by Kristina Paukshtite from Pexels

Conch Fritters

Sharkey's Conch Fritters are a local favorite since they feature chopped conch meat, seasoned with cayenne pepper, bell pepper, garlic, and salt, then deep-fried. You can find them in the pink spiraling conch shells that contain meaty mollusks. Now that they fall under the protection of Florida, the ones consumed are either farmed or from the Bahamas. They are available in bars and restaurants throughout the island, where you can enjoy different recipes. I recommend you fry it all up like hush puppies and enjoy them fritter-style.

Stone Crabs

Since stone crabs come from off the coast, the seafood here is fresh and delicious. The locals hold Key Largo Fisheries in high regard for its stone crab chowder, or you can find sweet claw crabs at Islamorada Fish Company. In addition to offering unique stone crab recipes, Half Shell Raw Bar also features unique ways for you to enjoy the seafood. Most restaurants typically serve stone crabs with mustard dipped in sauce or drawn butter. However, you will find most restaurants around offer it hot, even for dinner.

"Pour me something tall and strong, make it a hurricane before I go insane. It's only half-past twelve but I don't care. It's five o'clock somewhere. -Jimmy Buffet-

Conch Chowder

Among the most popular conch dishes is conch chowder. The Sunset Grille & Raw Bar in Marathon is known for its chowders, especially the Bahamian-style conch chowder. Locals and restaurants here typically prepare it in a spicy tomato broth with vegetables and potatoes. It is a sumptuous staple food that is readily available and affordable. The Conch Republic Seafood Company is a great dining establishment where you can get a bowl of conch chowder prepared and served according to your preferences.

Fresh fish entree / Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

The HogFish

The texture of the hogfish in Key West cuisine is smooth, and it feels delicious and light in your mouth. The Hogfish Bar & Grill serves the best hogfish and offers several different menu options. You can choose the Scallop flavors hogfish smothered in Swiss cheese, onions, mushrooms on Cuban Bread, key lime tartar sauce, stuffed with crabmeat, sliders topped with pico de Gallo,e.t.c. Boondocks Grille & Draft House serves fried, blackened, grilled, or lime peppered hogfish. Among Islamorada's restaurants, Chef Michael's is famous for serving freshly caught hogfish.

Spiny Lobster

Also called the Florida lobster, it comes in many ways, including broiled, stuffed, or fried. Among the upscale restaurants in the area is the Alonzo's and Berlin's Lobster House, where locals have dined since 1947. They offer an extensive menu of dishes, including lobster thermidor with cherry sauce, wild mushrooms, and breadcrumbs infused with herbs. As an alternative, you can order broiled lobster tails with baby vegetables and coconut pecan rice.

Cheers to Key West Photo by Timur Weber from Pexels

Key West rum

Key West cuisine has several beverages you can enjoy including, Mojitos, margaritas, Pina Coladas, martinis, beer, rum punch, e.t.c. In addition, you can taste legally approved rum produced on the Island by Chef Paul at his distillery. Alternatively, you can choose from other cocktail options on the menu and buy some to take away.

"Wasting away in Margaritaville, looking for my lost shaker of salt." -Jimmy Buffet-

Freshly caught fish sandwich

Key West cuisine serves a lot of locally caught fish fresh from the offshore waters. The BO's Fish Wagon is an excellent place where locals enjoy delicious fish sandwiches. The fish sandwiches at Pepe's just across the street are also quite popular. You can also order the fish sandwich with fruits on top of the different types of fish, such as Mahi, snapper, fried fish, grilled fish, or blackened fish, and top it off with a smear of tartar sauce on the toast.

Key Lime pie

Another must-eat food in the area is the Key lime pie. Try it at Blue Heaven, where it is served fresh daily with mile-high meringue. Typically, bakers source bittersweet, highly acidic citrus sweets from Mexico or the West Indies. Lime pies are the specialty at Kermit's, but it is also famous for its authentic, fresh, and creamy recipes. There is none better. I wish I would have saved more room for a second slice. You've been warned. Go for it!

Coconut water

Coconut water is a staple drink in Florida as a naturally nutritious way to hydrate. You can pick up a fresh coconut from SouthernmostDeli & Grocery near Simonton Street. The Health Cafe Help Yourself also sells pre-bottled coconut water. Coconut water is the most refreshing drink ever. I don't even need one of those fancy cocktail umbrellas to gulp this down. And with temperatures in the high 90's, I think you will agree with me. Great thirst quencher.

Bottom line

Visitors and locals alike can enjoy a wide variety of dishes throughout the year. There are a vast number of unique, complex, and fantastic sea-based cuisines. If you want to sample delicacies and experience a rich historical culture, Key West is the place to visit. Trust me; once you start eating, you will not want to stop.

Are you hungry yet? Put on your flip-flops; Key West cuisine awaits you.

Sleep, eat, drink and repeat.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.