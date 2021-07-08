Tampa, FL

Savor Authentic Cuban Cigars at La Faraona Cigars in Ybor City's Historic District of Tampa

Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k6ijC_0arOPwQn00
Cigar parlorPhoto By Valiant Made

Have you always wanted to try authentic Cuban cigars?

Whether you're a regular smoker or you've never tried it, if you find yourself in Ybor City located in a historic district of Tampa, Florida, you must check out La Faraona Cigars for beautiful and expertly hand-rolled cigars. Perhaps you may want to head on over to La Faraona Cigars for indulgent, hand-rolled Cuban cigars. Let's get rolling.

"A good Cuban cigar closes the doors to the vulgarities of the world." -Franz Liszt-

Unlike cigarettes which you can quickly finish in five minutes, a cigar offers an entirely different experience. Smoking a cigar is all about taking the time to savor each puff and enjoying all its flavors.

Not to mention, a cigar can make you feel indulgent, relaxed, and like you are on top of the world. And when you have Cuban cigars, that's even better. Cuban cigars are well known and sought after all over the world for their rich and intense flavor.

History of La Faraona Cigars

Odelma Matos, the founder of La Faraona Cigars, has pretty much grown up rolling cigars. She comes from a long line of tobacconists, with her father and grandfather involved in farming and manufacturing tobacco for many decades.

Watching her family involved in the tobacco business, Odelma grew to love the art herself. She studied how her father planted tobacco, cultivated, harvested, and then cured it to create high-quality tobacco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhqOG_0arOPwQn00
La Faraona Cigars being hand-rolled/Photo Source Flora B. TripAdvisor.

By the age of 16, Odelma learned to roll cigars herself under the guidance of her grandfather and other master rollers. For the next few years, Odelma continued to master the art of rolling cigars and diligently learn the business side of manufacturing cigars.

In 2010, when Odelma came to America with her family, she was more than ready to share her passion with the world and continue her family business. Thus came about La Faraona Cigars, Odelma's business project to introduce people to the world of authentic Cuban cigars.

Ybor City was confirmed as an independent town in 1885 by a group of cigar manufacturers led by Vicente Martinez-Ybor and was annexed by Tampa in 1887

Everything you need to know about La Faraona Cigars

If you are looking to try genuine Cuban cigars with a rich and luxurious taste, La Faraona Cigars is the place to go.

Locations

La Faraona Cigars has two locations in the Ybor City area of Tampa. Their first shop, launched in 2011, is in the heart of Ybor City at 1517 E 7th Avenue. The shop opens at 10 am and stays open till midnight.

So, even if you find yourself in Tampa or another area of Florida for a short time, you can quickly pop in the store for an authentic hand-rolled Cuban cigar. You might even find yourself grabbing some for the road.

If you have more time, you must check out their second location, the La Faraona Cigar Lounge. Two blocks west of their first store, the lounge is on 1315 E 7th Avenue. It is the most extensive cigar lounge in Tampa's Ybor City area and the perfect place to spend a few hours smoking your favorite Cuban cigar.

You can hang out with friends on the big armchairs, watch TV on the multiple big screens set up around the lounge, read a book or listen to music. There is also a beautiful patio out back with a koi pond where visitors can enjoy the fresh air along with their cigars.

You can even book the patio space for small events. The timings for the lounge are as follows:

  • Mondays to Thursdays: 9.30 am to 11 pm
  • Friday: 9.30 am to Midnight
  • Saturday: 11 am to Midnight
  • Sunday: 11 am to 11 pm

If you can't manage to make it to the stores but want to try the cigars anyway, you can visit their online store and order from there.

Cigars and prices

La Faraona Cigars has a vast collection of cigars that they will roll and prepare by hand right in front of you. You can even ask the experienced rollers instore to show you how to make your own. Their prices range from $5 for a cigar and can go all the way to $30 for a premium cigar.

If you choose to buy bundles of 10 or 25, the cigars become even more economical. Some of their cigars include Churchill Connecticut, Churchill two-color, torpedo natural, double Robusto Madura, Mareva natural, and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0kvZ_0arOPwQn00
La Faraona CigarsPhoto Source: Rene G.

I was not the only customer intrigued with the full experience of La Faraona's. As customers mingled, I could not help but hear all of the oohs and aahs and positive feedback.

" I came here to purchase some Cuban cigars for a friend and got so engrossed in the process of how the cigars are rolled that I almost forgot to make my purchase."-Gabriella S.
I travel all over and the hand-rolled cigars here are the BEST. The smokes. The coffee. The energy. The music. The people. The service is unbelievable. You don't have to be a star to get star treatment. You MUST see Odelma roll a stogie". -Guy Torry-

Event reservations

You can also arrange for La Faraona Cigars to sell or give complimentary cigars to your guests on special events, such as weddings, birthdays, or any other occasion. They come with all their material and only need a table to set up their shop.

Final thoughts

Even if you don't smoke cigars yourself, La Faraona Cigars is must visit. You can learn more about the art of rolling cigars or even get some gifts for friends who are fond of smoking cigars. Both of their stores have experienced cigar rollers and a friendly staff who is always happy to assist you in finding the best cigar for yourself.

"I am sure there are many things better than a good cigar, but right now, I can't think of what they might be." -Richard Carleton-

