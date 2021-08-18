How to Grow Night Sky Petunias and Stare Into the Universe

Night Sky Petunias Gardening Soul

Petunias are as popular among gardeners in all areas, and as annuals they’re easy to grow. Though these beautiful flowers aren’t known for being the showstopping type, petunias add long-lasting color to a patio or even your living room!

They may be common enough that you’ll find them at any flower shop without looking too hard but don’t let their status hold you back—petunia plants universally brighten up gardens and patios alike regardless of popularity (and we think this is great!).

The Night Sky Petunia is the perfect flower for those who are looking to add a little bit of beauty from another world in their garden.

The white flowers, which can be seen at night with ease thanks to its reflective petals, will provide you and your friends an enjoyable experience as they admire it on long walks through the yard or over drinks outside.

With a name like Night Sky Petunia, it’s only natural to wonder how you can grow this plant successfully. Lucky for all of us who are new to the game, we have compiled an ultimate guide that will make sure your petunias last through spring!

What Are Night Sky Petunias?

Night Sky Petunias were introduced in 2016, and are therefore one of the newest kinds of petunias.

They have grown to notoriety practically overnight with their constellation-inspired blossoms stealing hearts all over the world. You can grow these flowers in hanging baskets, containers or directly into ground – they’re versatile plants!

Closely related Night Sky varieties include Pink Skies and Starry Skies Burgundy Petunias which also boast white speckles on a dark backdrop that’s sure to make your garden unique among other night blooming beauties this year!

Night Sky Petunias are the perfect choice for small indoor gardens. The plants grow to between 10 and 16 inches in height, but sprawl out 24-36 inches wide which means they can fit nicely into a hanging basket!

Not only do these petunias produce an intoxicating fragrance that will attract pollinators like bees, butterflies and hummingbirds – you’re sure to see plenty of them when growing Night Sky Petunia’s indoors since their semi-trailing habit makes it easy for insects to access all parts of this plant quickly.

Where to Buy Night Sky Petunias

Growing Night Sky Petunias is a real challenge. If you want to start them from seed, there are only two places where they can be found: Etsy and Amazon. They’re also relatively rare in plant nurseries or garden supply stores because this cultivar has been so difficult for breeders to come up with!

How to Grow Night Sky Petunias

As annuals, petunias only grow well for one season. However, once they bloom in the early springtime and their vibrant colors brighten up your summer days with all of its sunshine and heat waves that’s not going to stop them from blooming right into fall so soon as you see a hint of frost on the ground.

Planting these beautifully delicate flowers is a labor of love. You will need to provide them with lots and lots of sunlight, so be sure that you find the perfect spot for your garden!

These sun-worshipping plants require six hours or more in direct light every day – any less will result in disappointing blooms from year to time.

If it’s too cold where you live (or if there just isn’t enough daylight), seeds can be started indoors by late February then planted outside once soil temperatures are warm again around mid April or early May.

Night Sky petunias are a wonderful flower that can be started from either seedlings or mature growth. They’re usually ready for sale in May and June, which is the best time to plant them (though they will grow fine at other times of year).

You may find their color changes as winter approaches: don’t worry – it’s just part of how these flowers adapt!

You can now watch your flower blossom from a beautiful white to deep purple. The change in temperature, some days warmer than others will cause the color of your blossoms to shift over time.

To make sure you get the most out of them and don’t miss any “stars” that are hidden within their petals, keep an eye on how they progress through this changing season for yourself by monitoring their colors carefully!

Caring for Night Sky Petunias

Watering

Night Sky Petunias are flowers that can survive in arid climates, but they do need to be watered sparingly. These drought-tolerant plants don’t enjoy being waterlogged and will require careful watering if grown inside a container or hanging basket with holes for drainage.

However, well draining soil is essential; overwatering Night Sky petunias could rot the roots due to sitting too long in stagnant water.

You may have no choice than to give your plant daily showers while other planters might only ask you every couple of days for some water.

Fertilizing

Night sky petunias are a breed of flower that is best planted in rich soil with lots of organic matter and fertilized on a regular basis.

A balanced 10-10-10 fertilizer can be used once every two weeks if they are grown in containers or just once every three weeks when growing them outside.

This special type needs to have its roots constantly moistened, so it will need constant watering after flowering has slowed down until the first frost kills everything off for winter.

You may be wondering about the best pH for your plants, but it is important to do soil tests before planting. It can cause an iron deficiency and yellowing leaves if you have too much or not enough of this chemical in your dirt.

Deadheading

Night Sky petunias are a newer variety of the species, brought to us by horticulturists in Europe. They have an uncommon appearance but they’re just as beautiful and easy-to-care for when compared with other varieties.

Night sky flowers can be left on their stems at all times without worrying about pulling off spent blossoms or cutting back stem lengths; this makes them perfect for your garden if you don’t want much maintenance!

Repotting and Propagating Instructions

Many gardeners are interested in propagating their favorite flowers to make them even more unique. Night Sky Petunias, for example, can be easily grown at home by following a few simple steps:

Put the cutting into water immediately after taking it from its mother plant and then stick it directly into soil that is 68-74 degrees Fahrenheit until roots appear.

Once you see those precious little white hairs popping out of the dirt just below your cuttings’ stems (about 10 days later), give these babies some fertilizer every other day or so – but don’t overdo it!

After 3 weeks has passed since sticking these beauties outside or inside of potting mix with good drainage rates, they will go ahead and take root like champs.

Grow the Night Sky Petunia for Mystical Summer Color

As the nights grow longer and we turn our clocks forward, it’s time to consider growing petunias.

The Night Sky Petunia is a deep purple flower with brilliant white spots that will add some extra color in your garden this summer! Unlike other cultivars of petunias, there aren’t always two examples alike; each one has its own unique design like snowflakes – perfect for those looking for an out-of-this world experience in their backyard or patio space.

Consider trying something new today by planting these flowers as soon as you are ready!