Necromancers In Space: Gideon The Ninth Review

Fully-Booked.ca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HorGY_0bWRVul400
Gideon The Ninth book coverFully-Booked.ca

A comedy, horror, and romance, catch all book collides with science fiction and fantasy to give way to Gideon the Ninth. This book is a well deserved trip! Snarky and loud and overbearing, with themes of friendship, love and teamwork this book really catches your attention and makes you want to know more about this freaky world that has been created.

You have 9 realms and each realm practices a type of ‘death magic’. One resurrects skeletons,  one plays with souls, one can speak with ghosts and so on. This world is so unique and unlike some of the other books I have been reading, I was so excited to find a fresh sci-fi book with Gideon the Ninth, published in 2019. Themes of darkness swirl within outer space, as ancient magic carves paths through the stars connecting theses 9 realms and their studies of the dead. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDmNW_0bWRVul400
Gideon The Ninth book coverFully-Booked.ca

VIEW ON AMAZON

As far as opening lines, this book really caught me by surprise. The book opens up with, “In the myriadic year of our lord — the ten thousandth year of the King Undying, the kindly Prince of Death! — Gideon Nav packed her sword, her shoes and her dirty magazines, and she escaped from the House of the Ninth.” And from that point on you just deep dive into Gideon’s world and her life and keeps going on from there.

“But Gideon was experiencing one powerful emotion: being sick of everyone’s shit.”
― Tamsyn Muir, Gideon the Ninth

Gideon The Ninth Synopsis

Gideon is an orphan. Found on an isolated planet she became a ward of the state, so to speak. In Gideon the Ninth, she grew up inside the royal palace, but not as part of the royal family. Basically she was an indentured servant of sorts, who everyone regarded as someone to be weary of. She was the orphan girl who was trained to be a warrior once they realized she did not have any magic or spark of necromancy flowing through her veins. After years of training, following the planets religion and strict rules, memorizing prayers after prayers, and seeing the fine art of necromancy, Gideon has decided on a plan to run away that will actually work out this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLXJT_0bWRVul400
GraveUnsplash

When her plan worked and she was almost home free, she was caught and brought back by her nemesis, the princess herself. Growing up together they just did not vibe, and instead of friendship, a hatred grew between them. The princess grew up as a magic wielding necromancer and Gideon as a warrior. And when Gideon is almost free from her life, the princess is called in by the high emperor to compete in a task for a coveted title. Gideon is the only one who is skilled enough to protect her in this journey and who knows about the palace’s inner workings. She gets stuck with this role mainly because the princess’ cousin abdicates his spot and flees the emperor, and there is no one else to take his place…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQUAU_0bWRVul400
SkullUnsplash

After being blackmailed, tricked, beat up and suckered into accompanying the princess for the promise of her coveted freedom, Gideon finally gets to get off world and sees what else is out there. But what waits around the corner for Gideon is a shock, a twist, a surprise and maybe a few fights. Loyalty is tested, skills are sharpened, trust is found and trust is broken. Everyone has to trust one another, but yet someone is killing everyone. Gideon has to navigate through the trial she and her princess is put through, while figuring out what she wants, who she is becoming, and what exactly is her role in all of this. 

READ NEXT: Review: Hugh Howey Silo Series (Wool, Shift & Dust)

I highly suggest picking up Gideon the Ninth, particularly if you like your sci-fi with a side of darkness. I am about to start the second book in the Locked Tomb Trilogy Harrow the Ninth, all while waiting feverishly for the publication of book three Alecto the Ninth, which I’ll be snapping up in 2022. I’m already convinced I’ll be re reading the Locked Tomb Trilogy for years to come, and I can’t wait to see what twists and turns Tamsyn Muir will show me next.

Join The Conversation…

Have thoughts on this article or in general? Come share your ideas in the comments or on our Facebook Group, Instagram or Facebook Page!

Review ratings

8.0 SCORE

Pros

  • A new science fiction world
  • Captivating
  • High paced

Cons

  • Started off a bit confusing

Review Criteria

  • Interest 8/10
  • Uniqueness 10/10
  • Fresh Read 8/10

Final Verdict

Overall this book was an amazing recommendation. It was something new, interesting, fresh, and highly captivating! It's a book to read more than once.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_c6a1de00acb3fb327482e8e7b6194b3d.blob

Fully-Booked is your friendly bookish publisher. We are bookworms and avid readers, bringing content to book lovers just like us. You will find book recommendations, book reviews and in-depth editorials on all genres of books.

New York State
81 followers
Loading

More from Fully-Booked.ca

When Video Games Kill: Review of Slay by Brittney Morris

Ever played a VR game? How about one with an avatar that you’ve tailored to your exact specifications, in an online world where you can be true to yourself and your culture in every way? Such is the premise of Slay, a teen science fiction story about a young girl with a big dream, looking to bring people together from all over the world. Our heroine has faced severe racism in the gaming world in the past and in turn created a safe space for Black gamers everywhere.Read full story

What Makes A Good Beach Read & The Story Behind It You Need To Know About

What in the world is a beach read anyway? Because what I would bring to the beach, and what others are calling a beach read seem pretty different to me. After researching about beach reads, I came across a very basic and vague definition. It basically boiled down to this: A beach read is a book that is widely popular, easy to read, acceptable to read in public and most of all – a publisher’s tool to sell more books in the summer months.Read full story

10 Young Adult Books To Read If You’re Craving More Fear Street

90’s kids are getting treated in the best way this year. With the release of the Netflix Fear Street trilogy (which has taken the streaming world by storm), we’ve been swept away by a wave of young adult R.L. Stine nostalgia that I for one am thrilled about. In keeping with the teen scream trend, I’ve scoured shelves and boxes, bookcases and carts to compile a list of books to pick up if Fear Street has awakened that long dormant spark in your heart. If you’re looking for a new-or old-read, this is a good place to start. They’re not even Fear Street books… well, not all of them anyway.Read full story

How Did Alexandre Dumas Impact Black Literature?

All for one and one for all, united we stand and divided we fall. An iconic quote from an iconic story, The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas. For Black literature month, I’m diving into one of the most celebrated French novels of all time, it’s been adapted for film, television and the stage countless times. It’s popularity has lasted through the ages, and it doesn’t seem to be losing steam, with an apparent new Netflix adaptation on the horizon.Read full story

9 Thrilling Young Adult Books That Are Definitely Not For Young Adults

As we know, young adult books are a bit of a vague category. The genre contain a lot of books ranging in topics and subjects. Most of the time these books are great for a broad age group from around 12 to 18 and beyond, but every once in a while we encounter young adult books that are definitely not for anyone under the age of 18.Read full story

Are Young Adult Books for Adults Too?

Young adult books are marketed towards kids between 13-18, yet even in my 20s I cannot stop reading them. At first I thought it was just my mom, sister, and myself who loved them despite no longer being young adults. A type of book that the three of us all could read in our busy schedules and all relate too; making it easier to discuss the stories we were reading. However I soon discovered that so many adults love to get their hands on these books. I suppose my question now is why?Read full story

The Voynich Manuscript: One of the World’s Most Mysterious Manuscripts

The world’s most mysterious manuscript is only two hundred and forty pages long. The Voynich Manuscript is written by an unknown author, in a language that no one can seem to decipher. Its content is largely unknown, and even the subject matter really is up for debate. It has been studied through the centuries and has become famous for being indecipherable.Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy