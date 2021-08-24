Family Foundation Donates $100,000 to Utah Food Bank in Honor of Late Sister

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The family of a late Salt Lake City resident, Heather Farr, is donating $100,000 to Utah Food Bank in her honor.

According to Utah Food Bank, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger statewide, 1 in 6 adults and 1 in 5 kids in Utah are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Food insecurity was an issue close to Heather Farr, a Salt Lake City resident who recently passed away at the age of 42.

“When Heather and I were teenagers, there were days when our family struggled to put food on the table”, said Robin Lally, sister of the late Heather Farr and Co-President of the Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation. “The relief that we felt receiving food donations is hard to describe. Heather would have loved knowing that countless Utahans will receive this much-needed support.”

Farr loved living in Salt Lake City and meeting people from all over Utah. The Forward Foundation is proud to donate $100,000 to Utah Food Bank to honor Farr’s memory and create a significant, positive impact in the community she so loved.

“This generous donation will ensure thousands of families won’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” says Ginette Bott, President and CEO of Utah Food Bank. “Especially with the impact COVID-19 is causing, our services are needed now more than ever. Food insecurity is increasing exponentially, even amongst Utahans who have never needed help before.”

Utah Food Bank has been serving families in need for more than 100 years, working with more than 200 partner agencies across the state to distribute food free of charge. Thanks to generous donations and community partnerships, Utah Food Bank is able to stretch every $1 donated into $8.03 in goods & services for Utahans facing hunger.

“Life is short,” said Robin Lally. “Let’s care for each other and work together to uplift the people around us.”

For more information on how you can help, visit utahfoodbank.org.

Heather Farr (Courtesy: Forward Foundation)

