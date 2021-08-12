Lust in Sushi by Chef Martin | Hemet's Newest Home-Based Restaurant!

Hemet, CA

Chef Martin (@lust_in_sushi) started his culinary career in 2009 straight out of High School. After experiencing the craft behind making sushi in a Japanese steakhouse, he knew that this is what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. He admired how precisely cut each ingredient was and the creative eye needed to turn plating into an art form. Overcoming language barriers and experimenting with different sushi-making styles, Chef Marty learned how to make sushi in the span of only 2 years through strong dedication and hard work.

Carrying the lessons he learned from fine-dining Japanese restaurants, Chef Martin decided to open his own food business – right out of his home kitchen. This is possible thanks to the new California law, AB-626, which gives professional chefs and home cooks, like Martin, the opportunity to sell food from their own home kitchens. This comes with some obligations of course; one must first complete their detailed application to the County Health Department, pass a kitchen inspection from their local County Health Inspector, and obtain a Safety Manager's Certification, which is the highest level of food safety training.

Riverside is the first County in California to implement the program, and has helped hundreds of cooks in the area supplement their income & test out their food concepts without the high costs of starting a brick & mortar or renting commercial kitchen space. Click here to watch a recent KTLA segment, which features several permitted home chefs who speak about this groundbreaking movement.

Chef Martin's new home-based business is called Lust in Sushi (located in Hemet) and specializes in quality sushi rolls using authentic techniques and bold flavor combinations. He is now proudly offering his fresh sushi rolls for pickup in Hemet weekly – click here to see all of his upcoming menus & pre-order online!

📍Lust in Sushi is a permitted home-based restaurant located in Hemet. General location is shown within a half-mile radius on the map in the profile link. Exact address is given upon order completion to protect the chef's privacy. Enjoy!

Foodnome is the first legal marketplace for home-based restaurants. Thanks to a new law called AB-626, chefs in Riverside County can now legally sell their home-cooked food from their kitchen with a County permit. This offers people flexibile & accessible economic opportunity while providing them with a stepping stone into the traditional restaurant business. All home-based restaurants on Foodnome are inspected & permitted by the Health Department and are Food Safety Manager certified.

