The bulk of NBA Free Agents have signed new contracts this season. However, there are still many players who, surprisingly, do not have a team to begin the new season with. Here are some of the top NBA Free Agents still remaining.

Top NBA Free Agents Still Remaining

DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins has long been regarded as a journeyman in the NBA. But at 31 years old, Cousins has a lot of basketball left in him. In the Western Conference Finals, Cousins has three double-digit point totals. He certainly has a role coming off the bench for just about any team. His ability to shoot the three-ball allows for him to stretch the floor, and there aren’t many players in the league who can consistently overpower him.

Paul Millsap

At 36 years old, Paul Millsap is certainly in the twilight years of his career. But he still has a solid year left in the tank. For a cheap contract, a team could bring in a veteran player to provide 15-20 minutes of relief from the bench. Millsap also started 36 games last season, so he is also more than capable of providing spot starts to a team. His skillset allows for him to either be a solid veteran for a contender or a mentor for a young and developing roster.

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen was once thought to have potential akin to Kristaps Porzingis. In his final year, Markkanen shot 40.2% from downtown. Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the Chicago Bulls to see him in a long-term role. Markkanen has many downsides to his game, ranging from defensive inabilities to low-post finishing. However, if he were to join a team where all he needs to do is patrol the three-point arc on offense, he could provide matchup problems in the same ways Kelly Olynyk does off the bench.

James Ennis

James Ennis is the best wing available left in NBA Free Agency. He may be 31 and did not shoot much, but he did convert 43.3% of his three-point attempts. Ennis also averaged 0.8 steals per game and 0.2 blocks per game. James Ennis will serve as a solid “band-aid” for a team that needs a short-term fix this coming season.

