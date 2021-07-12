The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th in Brooklyn. As that date continues to draw closer, the hype surrounding the incoming rookie class will only intensify. Draft night always marks an evening of newfound hope for the future. Franchise goals can range from rounding out a contending roster to drafting a cornerstone player for the future. Among the prospects with First Round potential in this year’s NBA Draft is guard Jaden Springer out of Tennessee.

The following is a complete Jaden Springer NBA Draft profile, including stats, highlights and a mock projection.

Jaden Springer Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaden Springer NBA Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

Jaden Springer

Position: Point Guard

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 202 lbs

Age: 18

College: Tennessee Volunteers

Jaden Springer 2020-21 Stats

Games Played: 25

25 Points: 12.5

12.5 Rebounds: 3.5

3.5 Assists: 2.9

2.9 Field Goal Percentage: 46.7%

46.7% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage: 43.5%

43.5% Free Throw Percentage: 81.0%

81.0% Steals: 1.2

1.2 Blocks: 0.4

0.4 Turnovers: 2.4

Jaden Springer NBA Draft Profile

Strengths

At just 18 years old, Jaden Springer is already built for the NBA. His ability to put his head down and get to the rim is remarkable for a player his age. Springer also possesses a reliable jump shot, excellent decision-making, and a competitive drive that results in many ‘winning plays’ on the defensive end. Springer is a guy that every team should look to have; he is vocal on defense, hustles for loose balls, and a tremendous feel for the game.

Weaknesses

For as much as Springer can bring to the table, he lacks some qualities that will hold him back in the league if ignored. For example, Springer’s jump shot release takes too long which allows for defenders to close out on him more easily. Springer is obviously a good shooter so on one hand, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. However, in the NBA, a slow release could impact the way he is able to play offensively. Springer’s size also comes with a price; he does not have a quick first step or powerful burst when attacking the rim.

Jaden Springer Highlights

Pro Comparison

Kyle Lowry, Malcolm Brogdon

Jaden Springer Draft Projection

All 2021 NBA Draft projections are taken from the latest Bleacher Report mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman.

Jaden Springer is currently projected to be drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers at No. 25 overall.

