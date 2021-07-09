Franz Wagner NBA Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

The 2021 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 29th in Brooklyn. As that date continues to draw closer, the hype surrounding the incoming rookie class will only intensify. Draft night always marks an evening of newfound hope for the future. Franchise goals can range from rounding out a contending roster to drafting a cornerstone player for the future. Among those with top-10 potential in this year’s NBA Draft is forward Franz Wagner out of Michigan.

The following is a complete Franz Wagner NBA Draft profile, including stats, highlights and a mock projection.

Franz Wagner Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Franz Wagner Draft Profile, Stats, Highlights and Projection

Franz Wagner

Position: Forward

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 220 lbs.

Age: 19

College: Michigan Wolverines

Franz Wagner 2020-21 Stats

Games Played: 28

28 Points: 12.5

12.5 Rebounds: 6.5

6.5 Assists: 3.0

3.0 Field Goal Percentage: 47.7%

47.7% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage: 34.3%

34.3% Free Throw Percentage: 83.5%

83.5% Steals: 1.3

1.3 Blocks: 1.0

1.0 Turnovers: 1.3

Franz Wagner Highlights

Franz Wagner Draft Profile

Strengths

When you think of Franz Wagner let the first word that comes to mind be: versatile. Wagner is capable of stepping outside of the three-point arc and knocking down shots in catch-and-shoot situations. He also does not turn the ball over much making him a potential key piece to a team’s offensive system. Wagner is capable of providing a little bit of everything on both ends of the court even though he does not do anything at a particularly elite level. Ultimately, Wagner in the right system could be worth more than the sum of things he does well.

Weaknesses

Wagner is by no means a player who relies on athletic ability. Wagner does not play above the rim and he rarely puts the ball on the floor to drive to the hoop. He lacks the ability to lose defenders with his ballhandling alone which limits his offensive repertoire.

Pro Comparison

Lamar Odom, Danilo Gallinari, Xavier Tillman

Franz Wagner Draft Projection

All 2021 NBA Draft projections are taken from the latest Bleacher Report mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman.

Franz Wagner is currently projected to be drafted by the Golden State Warriors at No. 7 overall.

