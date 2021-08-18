Saint Augustine, FL

Making friends with dolphins in St. Augustine, FL

Florida With Five Blogs

Picture this- Swimming with dolphins while overlooking the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Thinking the Bahamas, or Jamaica maybe? Well there is no need to travel outside the US. This experience can be had right here in Florida at Marineland Dolphin Adventure!

One of the benches at Marineland overlooking the Atlantic OceanFlorida With Five

Marineland is located in St. Augustine, Florida, and our family had the pleasure of visiting not too long ago. It is one of Florida’s first marine mammal parks, and is billed as Florida’s first oceanarium. Besides dolphins, the park also offers opportunities to view sharks, sea turtles, and tortoises! If your feeling adventurous, you can even book a kayak or boat eco-tour!

The dolphin swim areaFlorida With Five

When we first entered the park, we were right on time for one of their famous dolphin shows. If you’ve ever seen a dolphin show at SeaWorld, this one is very comparable. The dolphins are very well trained and perform tricks and even interact with the audience!

We had so much fun playing with the dolphins!Florida With Five

The highlight of Marineland is by far the dolphin swim. If you want to experience this, be sure to book in advance because they do fill up! During this interaction, you don’t just get to get into the water with the dolphins- you get to play with them, touch them, and even swim with them! We got to hold onto their pectoral flippers while they swam upside down and towed us back to our family members.

The highlight of the visit- the dolphin swim!Florida With Five

If you’re looking to do the dolphin swim, it won’t come cheap. The price for a child is $130, and an adult is $150. If you’re just looking to enjoy the show and the sites of the park, adult admission is $22 and a child is $15.

While you’re in the area, don’t forget to take in the sites of historic St. Augustine and spend some time on the fantastic beaches!

