Why we love living in Davenport, Florida

We love being able to visit different beaches! Florida With Five

For any of you that have been following us for a while, you know that we have lived in Davenport, Florida for the past two years. We’ve debated moving other places but, in the end, decided to stay. Continue reading and we'll tell you what we love about the city of Davenport.

First and foremost, what we love the most about Davenport is its central location. Davenport is pretty much right in the center of the state. If you want to go up to the panhandle, it's about six hours. If you want to go to the keys, it’s about six hours. If you want to go to the beach, you can either hit the gulf coast or the east coast in just over an hour. In central Florida the number of things to do are endless - your options are definitely not limited. Those options will actually bring us right into our next point of why we love Davenport, and that's that there is so much to do here.

Davenport, Florida Florida With Five

The variety of things to do within a close distance is insane. Do you love Disney, or the theme parks? We're talking about Universal, SeaWorld, Funspot, all of them are just minutes away. If you're a theme park lover, Davenport is the right spot for you. We also love going to the beach, and we love different beaches- that’s one of the main things that really drew us to Florida. When you talk about gulf coast beaches versus east coast beaches there's so many differences. Davenport allows us the opportunity to go to either coast in just over an hour. It's really kind of funny that what is keeping us from actually settling into a beach town, is actually the beach itself. We love being able to have all of these varieties of different places and different beaches to visit, so we feel if we move to one coast, we won't continue to make to drive to the other side. Davenport’s centralized location in key.

Our kids love the theme parks! Florida With Five

If you're not a beach or theme park lover, Davenport (and the whole Orlando area) has so many other fun things to offer. There are wax museums, aquariums, go-carts, free nature parks, and many other places you can go check out. Places like Old Town, Disney Springs, Celebration, and Universal City Walk are all places that you can visit free of charge. Living in Davenport there are so many things to do, you'll never be bored!

Another thing that we absolutely love about Davenport is the affordability. If you're looking to live in the Orlando area, go ahead and check out rent or home prices. Out of all of the Orlando suburbs, Davenport is going to give you the most bang for your buck. Not only is it extremely affordable, we also found that it's also very safe. There are so many great communities here in Davenport and the people here are so friendly too.

Homes in Davenport are affordable compared to other surrounding areas Florida With Five

Even though Davenport is so close to Orlando, and many people see it as a hub for a bunch of vacationers, we still believe that it has somewhat of a small-town feel. There are so many shopping options and local eateries that really make it feel like a hometown. We feel very comfortable in the school that our children are enrolled in, as well as all of their extracurriculars. They've built relationships and so have we- And that right there, is why we love Davenport!

