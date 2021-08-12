Orlando, FL

Davenport, Florida - Affordability close to Orlando

Florida With Five Blogs

Welcome to Davenport!Florida With Five

Established in 1838, Davenport, Florida now is a far cry from what it was then. What started as a military town (and later a railroad settlement) turned into a land filled with Florida’s finest citrus groves at the turn of the 20th century. The lay of the land started to change late in the 1900’s as Disney World became the go-to destination for family vacations. Davenport’s affordable housing and close proximity to I-4 make it an ideal location for real estate investors….and the numbers don’t lie. There are over 25,000 vacation rentals in the Davenport area - Talk about a hot spot!

If you are thinking about living in Davenport, don’t let the amount of vacation rentals scare you away. There are many communities that don’t allow short-term rentals, or limit how many there can be. Davenport continues to be one of the most affordable areas to buy a home while still being a commutable distance to Orlando. Not factoring in traffic the drive is only about a 30 minutes.

Vacation homes like these are abundant in DavenportFlorida With Five

The city of Davenport itself is actually pretty small; whether you look at it by area, or by population. In 2019 it was estimated that just over 6000 people live within the city limits. This can be deceiving as that number does not include the thousands of part time residents and vacationers that flock to the area. The number is even more deceiving when you factor in that the area north of Davenport (along highway 27, heading towards Clermont) is experiencing massive growth. This area is loaded with many great residential communities as well as commercial spaces. Championsgate also brushes up against Davenport’s city limits - but we’ll talk about that in another article.

Entrance to Posner ParkFlorida With Five

Twistee TreatFlorida With Five

Speaking of the downtown, it is highlighted by City Hall - a building which dates back to the infancy of the town. This beauty was built in 1927 - and apparently the architects involved in designing it back then had Instagram in mind. On a clear day it is a great place to capture breathtaking photos. Behind City hall is “Lake Play” park. A charming space to pass away some time. Locals come here to go fishing, feed the ducks, and picnic. The park even has a short walking trail as well as a playground for the little ones. On a hot day, you can head across the road to Wilson park - which has a splash pad to combat those sweltering Florida summer days.

Davenport City HallFlorida With Five

At first glance, The schools in Davenport appear to be lacking. Do not panic. The scores that you see online do not always factor in charter schools and magnet schools. There are several good options for schools in the area including Davenport School or the Arts, Four Corners Charter School, and Ridgeview Global Studies academy. Just make sure to check the school’s enrollment process before just assuming your children will get in.

Davenport School of the ArtsDavenport School of the Arts

As far as the housing situation in Davenport, it has something for everyone, from every different economic background. Whether you are looking for an apartment, a mobile home, a modest single-story home, or even a small mansion, there will surely be something for your liking. You can even find gated communities with 24 hour guarded gates.

It is easy to see why so many people are flocking to Davenport. A rich history, relaxing parks, closeness to Orlando, and diversity of it’s housing make it an ideal choice for people from all walks of life. Is Davenport on your short list of where to move to? Let us know, we would love to hear!

We take you with on our adventures throughout the state and give you our 100% honest opinions.

