St. Augustine, Florida - "a city rich with history"

Welcome to St. Augustine, the oldest city in the nation!

Located in Northeast Florida, St. Augustine is in St. Johns county and has a population of about 15,000. Seems kind of small, right? That’s because the actual city of St. Augustine is only about 13 square miles. Outlying areas like St. Augustine Beach and St, Augustine South house just as many, if not more people.

St. Augustine was founded in 1565 after it was discovered by Spanish explorers. The city actually served as the capital of Spanish Florida for over 200 years. Throughout the 1600’s, the Spanish thwarted many attacks from English pirates and British soldiers. Acknowledging the threat posed to St. Augustine, in 1669 the Queen of Spain ordered construction to begin on a masonry fortress known as Castillo De San Marcos, which still stands today. Castillo De San Marcos is the Nation’s oldest masonry fortress. It can be found nestled between a beautiful marina and the historic downtown of St. Augustine.

A walk through downtown truly is like going back in time. And it doesn’t go unnoticed. St. Augustine's distinct historical character has made the city a tourist attraction - Bringing in more than 5 million tourists a year! The historic district is filled with quaint shops, eateries with outdoor dining, and even the Nation’s oldest wooden schoolhouse. It’s no wonder why people love to visit this beautiful city.

The fun doesn’t stop in the historic district. There are also many other things to do in St. Augustine. The city is also home to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.- which is part of history in it’s own right - being open since 1893. Travel 15 minutes south, and you will find MarineLand - One of Florida’s first marine mammal parks, and what is billed as Florida’s first “oceanarium” (and if we may add - a great place to swim with dolphins as well!) Other sights you can see in St. Augustine include Ponce de Leon’s “Fountain of Youth”, numerous museums, and absolutely gorgeous East coast beaches.

The houses in St. Augustine are filled with character. The average listing price for a home is right around $350,000. Homes within the city of St. Augustine are mostly older homes, although further away from the city modern developments can be found. Have kids? St.John’s county is said by many to have the best public school district in the state - receiving high ratings for test scores as well as diversity.

With so much history, plenty of things to do, affordable homes, and favorable conditions for families, it’s no wonder so many people want to call St. Augustine home. Are you one of them?

