We’ve visited many beaches in the state, and in this article, we’re going to give you our top 5 beaches in Southwest Florida!

Honeymoon Island Florida Trippers

5. Honeymoon Island

Honeymoon Island is a state park just north of Clearwater. The park has tons of amenities including restrooms, a playground, showers, and a restaurant. There is lots of parking and beach chairs, umbrellas, kayaks, and paddle boards are available to rent. Best of all, the south end of the park allows dogs!

The north end of the island has calm waters protected by a seawall that are great for families with small children, or people wishing to enjoy watersports like paddle boarding or kayaking. The beach also boasts great fishing for species like snook, sea trout, flounder, redfish, sheepshead, pompano, mackerel, and tarpon. After the beach, you can even enjoy the park's 2.5 mile walking trail.

Naples Beach Divine Naples

4. Naples Beach

Naples is host to a beautiful white sand beach with turquoise water that gives off a true Carribean feel. There are public restrooms, showers, picnic tables, concessions, and numbers venters on the beach to rent chairs, umbrellas, and water toys from. There is even awesome snorkeling right off the beach where you’ll be able to see fish, seashells, sand dollars, and starfish!

The Naples Pier is 1000’ long and is a sight to be seen by itself. From the pier you’ll be able to catch gorgeous sunsets, and enjoy some great fishing.

Siesta Key Florida With Five

3. Siesta Key

You may be wondering why Siesta Key is only number 3 on this list. Well keep reading, because we’re sure that number two and number one will blow you away! Siesta Key was ranked the #1 beach in the USA by TripAdvisor last year, but this year dropped to number 17.

The beach itself has soft white sand, a gentle breeze, and not too many shells to step on! On top of that, it’s HUGE! There is plenty of parking, and also the typical amenities like restrooms, showers and rentals, and feels like an island paradise. The beach is also home to many events like a sand sculpture festival and a weekly drum circle.

Sanibel Island Travel + Leisure

2. Sanibel Island

While most barrier islands are orientated north-south, Sanibel Island has an east-west orientation. Because of this it is one of the best places to hunt for seashells in Florida.

There are basic restrooms at each beach access point, and parking will cost you $5 an hour. Plus, you can bring your furry friend onto the sand with you!

You’ll find various vendors along the beach that you can rent beach chairs, umbrellas, paddle boards, or kayaks from- and the water is perfect for the casual snorkeler.

Anna Maria Island Anna Maria Island Inn

1. Anna Maria Island

Anna Maria Island is absolutely breathtaking, and in our opinion, extremely underrated!

The island is made of a few individual beaches including Coquina Beach, Bradenton Beach, Holmes Beach, Bean Point, and Manatee Beach. The whole island has that whole, well- “island feel” to it, with quaint shops and eateries, and some of the whitest and most fine sand that you’ll ever see. Rentals are abundant, and the sunsets are out of this world! Best of all, free parking can be found throughout the island!

Did we miss a beach that you think should be on this list? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear about it!

