If you're on the fence about moving to Florida, this message is for you!

So, you want to move to Florida, but you're stuck in a different state. Maybe your state is just too cold. Maybe your state has too high of taxes. Maybe you're a Disney fan. Maybe you love the beach, or maybe you just love the hot weather. Whatever your reason is, what are you waiting for? This video is a message to all of you who may be on the fence about moving to Florida.

To be completely honest, picking up and moving from a place that you've been comfortable in is really scary, and if you’re like many people, you may end up talking yourself out of it. We can't stress enough that there are going to be so many things that you have to do to prepare yourself for this move across the country. But the most important thing you need to do is prepare yourself emotionally- and that is the hardest part.

If you go and tell people you're thinking about moving to Florida, you're going to get all kinds of unsolicited advice. People are going to tell you things about Florida that are completely untrue. We’re sure you've heard many of these things before- Florida is full of old people, you can't get an education in Florida, there's bugs everywhere. Some of these myths there are tidbits of truth to, but the truth is very exaggerated, so don't believe everything people say. Do your own research!

So what are you waiting for? The clock is ticking, and you're only getting older. The more time that goes by, the more negative things you'll probably hear about Florida that are going to make you question your decision. You will only know if it's the right move if you try it- and who wants to be that person later on in life asking themselves “What if?”.

We know what you're going through, we went through it too. We just wanted to pop in send a little message to everyone out there that is feeling those feelings and let you know that we're here for you. We wanted to offer you some encouragement as well as some advice, and that is to follow your dreams- do what's right for you, not what you believe other people want you to do. If you just do that your whole life you're gonna be living where you're at until you're put in a nursing home, and nobody wants that. Full steam ahead guys!

