An Out of this World experience in Northwest Florida

The roof collapsed over this underground river near Williston, Florida forming one of the most unique snorkeling/scuba diving sites you will ever see. It got its name because the water inside stays a consistent 72 degrees, so when the weather is cooler, a plume of steam can be seen exiting the hole from above.

Scuba divers can check out 4 underwater passages that extend out from the main cavern. These passages go as deep as 90 feet below the surface of the water, and ancient remains of animals as well as humans have been found here. The human remains date back to 7,500 BC, and the animals remains found include species such as mastodons, ground sloths, camels, horses, dire wolves, bog lemmings, Florida spectacled bears, and even saber-toothed cats! Discoveries made here have brought much insight as to what prehistoric Florida looked like. Current wildlife to be seen within the cave is mostly composed of small native fish like guppies, crappie, and catfish.

The site is privately owned, and requires a fee to enter. If you just want to snorke, you can do it for $15 per person on weekdays, and $20 per person on weekends. Each person needs a mask, snorkel and find. You can either bring your own or rent them for $10. Looking for more adventure? Scuba diving will cost you $38 and requires certification.

