11 Free things to do in the Orlando area. Chances are you didn't know about them all!

With over 50 million people visiting the Orlando area each year, there are plenty of things to do- but most of it is so expensive! Whether you live here or you're on vacation looking for free things to do, we've got you covered! We've compiled a list of 11 completely free things to do in or around the Orlando area. Some things on this list you might expect, but we dug deep to find a few that you've probably never heard of.

Lake Eola Park RootsRated

1. Lake Eola Park

Located in the heart of downtown Orlando, you can take in a concert or performance at the Walt Disney Amphitheater, play on the playground, or check out the swans that call the park their home. If you're looking to splurge you can even take out one of the paddle boats that are available to rent. There is always something going on at Lake Eola Park- festivals, performances, ect. Just make sure to check the website of the city of Orlando before you go, to see exactly what's going on!

Disney's Boardwalk Disney Trippers

2. Disney's Boardwalk

Disney's Boardwalk is an entertainment, dining, and shopping area close to the Disney parks and resorts. You can stroll on the quarter mile boardwalk and take a look at the street performers, or marvel at all the gorgeous lighting and attention to detail that makes everything Disney so special.

Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve Outcoast.com

3. Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve

Who would have thought that you could find this much nature and wildlife within minutes of Walt Disney World? Managed by the Orange County Park and Recreation Department, the preserve covers 440 acres and features a variety of different Florida ecosystems. A nature walk on the parks 3.6 miles of trails is a great way to clear your mind or become one with nature. We have personally been here and can tell you that the trails are in tip-top condition. There is even a nature center on site where you can learn about local wildlife.

ICON Park Orlando Weekly

4. Icon Park

Icon Park is an entertainment district located on I-Drive in Orlando- very close to the convention center. The area is filled with over 40 bars and restaurants, various activities, street performers, and even amusement rides. It especially comes alive during the holiday season. You can take in sights like “The Wheel” which stands over 400 feet tall, or you can watch daring riders take on the Orlando Star Flyer- which sends them 450 feet in the air on a swing! If you’re courageous enough to take on either of these rides, we take our hats off to you!

Orlando Brewing Company Orlando Brewing Company



5. The Orlando Brewing Company

The Orlando Brewing company offers free thirty-minute tours that are open to the public every day. Florida’s craft beer scene is booming, and during this tour you will learn the history of the brewery as well as their techniques to making organic craft beer.

Tupperware Confidence Center Atlas Obscura

6. Tupperware Confidence Center

You read that right, we said Tupperware! This is one that we had to do a little digging to even find out about, but something that definitely seems super interesting! The Tupperware Confidence Center is located at the Tupper headquarters in Kissimmee. It is a small but fascinating museum that showcases different exhibits of the company’s history as well as their innovations throughout the years. Who doesn’t wat to reminisce and look at old Tupperware that reminds you of your grandma?

Lakeridge Winery Wine Enthusiast Magazine

7. Lakeridge Winery

Who would have thought? A winery right here in Central Florida…and not just any winery, an award winning one! They offer free tours along with free wine tasting seven days a week. Even with the pandemic, the tours are still going on- they are just self-guided. Drink as much wine as you want!

Downtown Celebration Florida With Five

8. Downtown Celebration

Nicknamed “The town that Disney built”, Celebration was actually designed by Disney architects. The downtown area is picturesque and hosts different events throughout the year- including a fabulous Christmas celebration complete with falling snow! Next to downtown is a beautiful lake which is bordered by a walking trail. It truly feels like everything in Celebration was placed perfectly. There is so much to see, and it is a great way to spend an afternoon.

Old Town Positively Osceola

9. Old Town

Old Town is another shopping/entertainment district and it really has its own unique feel. There is family-friendly entertainment, live music, and a weekly car cruise every Saturday night that is known across the whole state. Old Town is a fantastic option if you’re looking to experience Central Florida on a budget. Just like Icon Park (which we talked about earlier on the list), there are a bunch of rides at Old Town as well- including a Ferris wheel, a slingshot, a carousel, as well as some other rides we don’t have the guts to go on! As a bonus, Old Town is right next to Fun Spot- which you can walk around and explore for free.

Universal CityWalk Positively Osceola

10. Universal CityWalk

Located next to Island of Adventure theme park, CityWalk is filled with entertainment, dining, and tons of sights to be seen. The whole place truly seems larger than life. You can take in sights like Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville Restaurant, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, and Voodoo Donuts. They even have a splashpad where you can cool off on those hot summer nights. Speaking of nights, that is the only time you will be able to experience CityWalk for free. Parking is only free at CityWalk after 6pm, so if you plan on visiting for free make sure to go in the evening.

Disney Springs Inside the Magic

11. Disney Springs

Located just east of Epcot off of I-4, Disney Springs is yet another shopping/dining/entertainment district. It is filled with over 100 shops, 60 restaurants, and now more than 20 attractions. With all of that going on you are sure to have a good time. You can check out the LEGO store (which has life-size Disney characters made out of LEGOS), cool off in the splashpad, or check out some of the live music and performers which are there daily. You can even take a free boat ride to check out Disney’s resorts! Other things that you can do for free are digging for fossils at the T-Rex Café, or watch all of the colorful fish in the aquariums at the Rainforest Café.

#SummerBucketList

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.